Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement sparked some hysterical new conspiracy theories

Queen Bey has done it again! Or again and again? Or for a second time? Or is it technically a third? Who cares, because Beyoncé is pregnant with twins! She made the announcement via Instagram this morning!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

We are certainly here for her surprises. Remember when she dropped an album with no promotion? Or how about the surprise videos included in Lemonade? But Bey’s pregnancy announcements are easily her best surprises.

During the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé announced to the world that she was pregnant, and like the entire world, we all cried tears of joy. As she sashayed across the stage, dazzling us in an impeccably tailored pant suit to her hit song “Love On Top,” Beyoncé ended her performance by dropping the mic, opening her jacket and revealing a very real baby bump. A few months later, we got Blue Ivy — a gorgeous little girl who has been a stunner since birth.

Beyoncé’s pregnancy with Blue Ivy was riddled with conspiracy theories ranging from Bey really not being pregnant and actually having a surrogate, to everything else in between. Because the internet works quickly, this new pregnancy is no exception. Even though we know Bey’s pregnant (congratulations, Bey!), we’ve compiled some of the best tweets social media has to offer because in times like these, we all know internet remains so Undefeated.

Beyoncé Two Minutes after announcing she was pregnant on Instagram pic.twitter.com/O7vRpTCSXV — Shemar (@xoShemar) February 1, 2017

Beyonce got pregnant so she wouldn't have to perform at Coachella, being as the owner is a homophobic, trump supporter. A true activist. pic.twitter.com/0w5oLnAYNd — The Donn (@BrianMcLight) February 1, 2017

Me trying to calculate how long Beyoncé’s been pregnant by the circumference of her stomach pic.twitter.com/n3T34m2omM — MARI (@dj_rocklee) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, here's a first look pic.twitter.com/aDSHB7iTo1 — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) February 1, 2017

me: why do yall care so much about celebs lives

Beyoncé: i am pregnant with twins

me: pic.twitter.com/xBysZOsHqp — Typical Girl (@SoDamnTrue) February 1, 2017

When you're excited Beyoncé is pregnant then you realize you're not quite sure what that means for the Coachella tickets you bought pic.twitter.com/oB3ePPv24s — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé bout to be like "ok Green Buttercup, Blue ivy & Red Lotus, yall ready to go?" pic.twitter.com/pUllkoDNF5 — ♑️ (@dannyyonce) February 1, 2017

BEYONCE IS PREGNANT & WE'RE IN DARK TIMES THIS CAN MEAN ONLY 1 THING THE MESSIAH IS BEING BORN — nellie (@notfurtado) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé has been giving us hints about her pregnancy for a minute, y'all… pic.twitter.com/Yw0DNNJq22 — ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ (@goddessyonce) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé bout to be like "ok Green Buttercup, Blue ivy & Red Lotus, yall ready to go?" pic.twitter.com/mn9O1gOM94 — Dory (@Dory) February 1, 2017

When Beyoncé has her twins (Yellow & Red Ivy 😂) all three of her children will be in a group called primary colors. — . (@Nidjha_Jackmon) February 1, 2017

Possible names for Beyonce's twins: Green Ivy

Poison Ivy

Lemon

Jade

Sasha

Fierce

Magna

Carta

Dynasty

Roc La Familia

ok i'm done now — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) February 1, 2017

here's hoping that beyonce's twins are both girls so they can team up with blue ivy to be the real destiny's child — Mikayla Sweet (@sweetweetin_) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ GOT A HAND TATTOO MONTHS AGO THAT HAS BEEN WARNING US OF HER THREE CHILDREN AND I JUST NOW NOTICED pic.twitter.com/tA06OkBewQ — TWINS (@Yoncetwin) February 1, 2017

