Up Next
Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement sparked some hysterical new conspiracy theories
Queen Bey is having twins — and the internet had a lot to say about it
Queen Bey has done it again! Or again and again? Or for a second time? Or is it technically a third? Who cares, because Beyoncé is pregnant with twins! She made the announcement via Instagram this morning!
We are certainly here for her surprises. Remember when she dropped an album with no promotion? Or how about the surprise videos included in Lemonade? But Bey’s pregnancy announcements are easily her best surprises.
During the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé announced to the world that she was pregnant, and like the entire world, we all cried tears of joy. As she sashayed across the stage, dazzling us in an impeccably tailored pant suit to her hit song “Love On Top,” Beyoncé ended her performance by dropping the mic, opening her jacket and revealing a very real baby bump. A few months later, we got Blue Ivy — a gorgeous little girl who has been a stunner since birth.
Beyoncé’s pregnancy with Blue Ivy was riddled with conspiracy theories ranging from Bey really not being pregnant and actually having a surrogate, to everything else in between. Because the internet works quickly, this new pregnancy is no exception. Even though we know Bey’s pregnant (congratulations, Bey!), we’ve compiled some of the best tweets social media has to offer because in times like these, we all know internet remains so Undefeated.