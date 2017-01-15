Bishop Eddie Long, megasuccessful but embattled pastor, dead at 63

Bishop Eddie Long gives a sermon where he addressed sex scandal allegations at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church September 26, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bishop Eddie Long, the pastor of a Georgia megachurch was accused of luring young men into sexual relationships, has told his congregation of thousands that he denies all the allegations and that all people must face painful and distasteful situations.

Bishop Eddie Long, the contentious pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, has died of an “aggressive form of cancer.” He was 63.

His megachurch, once boasting more than 25,000 members, issued a statement to multiple media outlets on Sunday confirming his death.

“Bishop Long was known as one of the most influential faith leaders in the world,” the church said in the statement. “He stood strong as a Kingdom Builder, pioneering leader, and revolutionary mind changer.”

But it was also what was not said that loomed large. Long’s embattled past includes lawsuits filed in 2010 by four young men (Anthony Flagg, Spencer LeGrande, Jamal Parris and Maurice Robinson) accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations made by the men, who were teenage members of the church at the time, included coercion into sexual relationships. Long often preached against homosexuality from the pulpit. He denied the allegations. The lawsuits were settled the following year.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Long had been absent from several services in the past few months until the church’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve services. He delivered his final message to New Birth on New Year’s Day.

Concerns about Long’s health began in August 2016 after he posted a video of his personal workout on Facebook. The bishop attributed his radically thinner appearance to his adoption of a new raw vegetable diet.

“I’m on the medicine that God gave you to feed your immune system to build you up,” he says in the clip.

Atlanta's own Bishop Eddie Long looks unrecognizable in new photos. Many speculate a serious health issue, he says, "God has healed him". pic.twitter.com/TroiiDD9Lp — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) December 28, 2016

Long admitted to experiencing a “health challenge” in September 2016, but he did not confirm or disclose the nature of any illness.

Bishop Eddie Eddie Long of #NewBirthChurch responds to rumors he's batlting serious illness. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/IcpK0JgZMG — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) September 6, 2016

But when Long made his first public appearance at New Birth’s Christmas Day service after being absent from the pulpit many times in the previous months, questions about his health only multiplied. The pastor had again lost a significant amount of weight and appeared frail.

In his final message to New Birth, the statement says, “He told the church that God was already working in our favor and what we have been praying for was already manifested.”

Long was the author of seven books. He often made personal donations including $1 million to his alma mater, North Carolina Central, in 2008 to establish a professorship in his name. He had been senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist since 1987. The church said it grew from 300 members to more than 25,000 under Long’s leadership and became one of the nation’s largest congregations. In 2006, New Birth was chosen as the site of the funeral for Coretta Scott King, the widow of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. Dignitaries such as presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended her funeral service.

In 2011, his wife, First Lady Elder Vanessa Long, filed for divorce, but they later reconciled. He is survived by his wife, four children and three grandchildren.

Read the full statement issued by the church below.

