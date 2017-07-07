Blue Ivy shows she’s in a league of her own in the rap game

Up Next
Oh, how quickly you all forget this isn’t Blue Ivy’s first venture into the music business. On Thursday, JAY-Z released three bonus tracks off his now-platinum album, 4:44, which included a track called “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.”
The internet had a field day dissecting Blue’s verse on the rap track, but I’m here to remind y’all that Blue been did that — like only a few days (possibly hours) out of the womb. JAY-Z produced a song for Blue titled “Glory,” and once again she lent her vocals to the track. Five-year-old Blue Ivy has a fan base called the Ivy League — very smart.
Now, folks are calling for a Blue Ivy song produced by Asahd Khaled, DJ Khaled’s infant son. Y’all thought you had time to enjoy your faves? You thought wrong. The new generation is coming on strong, so enjoy your favorite artist while he or she is still popular, because the young’uns are coming for that top spot.