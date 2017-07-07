Blue Ivy shows she’s in a league of her own in the rap game

Oh, how quickly you all forget this isn’t Blue Ivy’s first venture into the music business. On Thursday, JAY-Z released three bonus tracks off his now-platinum album, 4:44, which included a track called “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.”

The internet had a field day dissecting Blue’s verse on the rap track, but I’m here to remind y’all that Blue been did that — like only a few days (possibly hours) out of the womb. JAY-Z produced a song for Blue titled “Glory,” and once again she lent her vocals to the track. Five-year-old Blue Ivy has a fan base called the Ivy League — very smart.

Now, folks are calling for a Blue Ivy song produced by Asahd Khaled, DJ Khaled’s infant son. Y’all thought you had time to enjoy your faves? You thought wrong. The new generation is coming on strong, so enjoy your favorite artist while he or she is still popular, because the young’uns are coming for that top spot.

Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life…meaning she don't believe in limits #StayWoke — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017

me @ miss Blue Ivy's freestyle even though I'm not entirely sure what baby girl is saying pic.twitter.com/sf4ok7QMMo — ♛ (@beytrash) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: "Never seen a didnsusnsidjdjdrjdj in my whole life

Me: pic.twitter.com/KTmEKqHBxm — Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017

When Kanye realizes it's time to put North West in the studio after hearing Blue Ivy… pic.twitter.com/18A671geK1 — Percy Mack (@Nicktheegr8) July 7, 2017

.@BET, listen up. Next year, you're gonna give Blue Ivy her THINGS. Best Female Hip Hop Artist is HERS in 2018. Understood? pic.twitter.com/ZlHvzpEGbb — timo (@whenyoupIayme) July 7, 2017

Can you imagine a blue ivy track produced by ASAHD? The revolution is starting, folks. Tell your faves goodbye while you have a chance to. — panny phantom🌻✨ (@xanpireslayer) July 7, 2017

Sis has rhythm in her genetics.

COME THRU BLUE IVY.

Kidz bop is QUIVERING. https://t.co/1XhsjC0zYK — queen quen (@quenblackwell) July 7, 2017

"boom Chaka Laka….everything in Chaka" – Blue Ivy

"I'm EVERY woman, it's all IN ME" – Chaka Khan pic.twitter.com/KahqlnHtnE — TEEJAY (@travisTHX) July 7, 2017

Dj khaled after listening blue Ivy freestyle drop ,Imagining Beyoncé voice with Jay z flow 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eZOrhi1BJi — innocent (@yengscharles) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy's fan base has been dubbed the Ivy League. I love it. pic.twitter.com/95tAy3J98S — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2017

Everyone: but what does Blue Ivy's freestyle mean? Me: No one knows what it means but its provocative. It gets the people going🚶 — vægue (@Leago_bro) July 7, 2017

Joe Budden about to be REAL mad at Blue Ivy for being young, happy and rapping. pic.twitter.com/dhfIfuGfcH — Key 🗝🥀 (@amour_key98) July 7, 2017

Heard Blue Ivy's freestyle and had to fix the cover. pic.twitter.com/SY5LMBDObS — Cycle (@bycycle) July 7, 2017

Blue ivy: cjxkdnsbfksbdb and tbsksjsbsbfkf sks Actually me: pic.twitter.com/oasiEfS1RN — quinta b. (@quintabrunson) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: "everything is shaka, everything is flacka" Me: pic.twitter.com/SfNI9izxMi — Lai (@beyswho) July 7, 2017