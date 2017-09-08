Up Next
Books, blogs and hashtags that will give you the travel bug
For all of the adventurers out there
Black people don’t travel, right? That notion has long ago been wiped away. And just because summer is winding down, that doesn’t mean your travel plans have to. Here is a list of books — memoirs, travel guides, glossies — from ’93 up to now that are sure to plant some ideas for your next getaway.
We’ve also included blogs to experience and some hashtags that are vibrant and helpful across many social platforms. Your eyes will be opened to new travel inspirations, options and opportunities. Get out there!
BOOKS
South of Haunted Dreams: A Ride Through Slavery’s Old Back Yard by Eddy L. Harris (May 1993)
Eddy L. Harris road-trips through the South on a motorcycle and recounts his experiences being black and searching for his ancestors.
Go Girl! The Black Woman’s Book of Travel and Adventure edited by Elaine Lee (August 1997)
An anthology of black women writers documenting their travel experiences, this book includes pieces from all your favorites, such as Maya Angelou, Alice Walker, and Gwendolyn Brooks.
Steppin’ Out: An African American Guide to our 20 Favorite Cities by Carla LaBat (September 2000)
The still-timely guide for the African-American sightseer.
Kat Tracking Through Paris: A Guide to Black Paris by Kay St. Thomas (June 2002)
This guide keeps the black traveler in mind, with notes on venues that hosted famous jazz performers such as Nina Simone and Kenny Clarke.
In the Spirit of Harlem by Naomi Fertitta (March 2014)
Sometimes you don’t have to fly across an ocean to travel, as this beautiful photo book of Harlem proves.
The Adventure Gap: Changing the Face of the Outdoors by James E. Mills (October 2014)
Minorities use national parks and reserves at a far lower rate than white people, and James Mills aims to change that by illuminating just why that’s the case.
Due North by Lola Akinmade Åkerström (May 2017)
When you fully immerse yourself into the culture you’re visiting, this book is the result: an in-depth observation of the ways travel changes you and the people around you.
Black Woman Walking: A Different Experience of World Travel by Maureen Stone (February 2002)
It’s exactly what is sounds like: A black woman walks across the world and tells her side of the story.
In the Spirit of St. Barths by Pamela Fiori (April 2011)
This is the perfect coffee-table book for when you’re dreaming of a Caribbean getaway.
Meeting Faith: The Forest Journals of a Black Buddhist Nun by Faith Adiele (July 2005)
Buddhist and a nun — an unconventional path for a black woman, but Adiele’s personal narrative sheds light on a different kind of Thailand.
BLOGS
Baniamor.com
The personal blog of Bani Amor, a travel writer who emphasizes a decolonial mindset when venturing out into the world.
Travelnoire.com
A community of curators who showcase their travels from all corners of the globe.
Outdoorafro.com
A network for the more outdoorsy.
Blacktokyo.com
This niche site caters to all things black Japan.
Nomadnesstv.com
A travel blog and web series that focus on international and domestic travel.
INSTAGRAM [and follow at Twitter and Facebook as well]
#travelnoire
Life gives us everything, and everything in life can be a pleasure. Why not believe in the generosity of life? Why not learn to be generous and kind to yourself? If that makes you happy, and you’re good to everybody around you, why not? If you’re always transforming — if your dream is always changing even if you don’t want it to change — why not master the transformation and create your personal heaven? || A lesson learned from Don Miguel Ruiz, Don Jose Ruiz & Janet Mills in the book, The Fifth Agreement. #AderenixTravel
#blackandabroad
#wegotoo
#blavitylife
As you know, my time these past 10 days were spent in Morocco with a trip organized by @oneyoungtraveler. I had to decompress and sit still before I wrote my message about this trip. We spent a week in the Atlas Mountains in the village of Tikhfest (Tikhfist). My heart has bounced through many emotions. Excitement, gratitude, anxiety, and sadness… Have you ever found the passion to do something because you had a message or vision you wanted others to see? You take so much time to build it, organize it, and perfect it. And when that moment or opportunity comes, you realized that you planned something that not only changed other lives, but yours. The Cultural + Community Outreach Program was created so people like you and me can experience a world so different from ours that it makes us uncomfortable. You just can't learn or appreciate another person or their culture without fully being immersed. I thought about my childhood and how growing up with my Turkish family felt so different from my life in the U.S. I wanted to share that experience. Even though I have lived and grown up in another culture, I was still culturally “shooked” in this experience. I have received the two things I wanted from this program: gratitude and appreciation. This has been the most humbling experience of my life. And I’m not saying this because it was organized by OneYoungTraveler. Regardless of how much time I spent researching; there is nothing like experiencing the real thing. I have bathed with only a bucket of water. I have used the restroom where all I had was a whole in the ground. I woke up to the most beautiful mountain range every morning with a rooster as my alarm clock. I was hugged by children because of a yarn necklace I made for them. I prayed with people who didn’t speak the same language as me. I have felt pure JOY and LOVE through the people in this village. Love was given to us without any expectations of receiving. Regardless of who we were, what we looked like, or what we believed in, we were loved. I want to thank my lovely crew who have joined me on the most life-changing trip: (shoutouts in comments due to limit)
#blackoutdoors
A little #RedChairMoment spent while taking in a historic first… . . Spent the day wandering around L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This location contains the first known evidence of Europeans on North American soil. It was pretty cool to hear our guide talk about the significance of the Norse people's landing and to walk through the reconstructed dwellings. Also got excited when I stumbled upon these red chairs while walking some of the trails. Although I've read a lot of (mixed) things about @parks.canda #RedChair program, personally I think they were a pretty cool find. Looking forward to doing more chair spotting in Grose Morne next week! . . . #RedChairMoment #SharetheChair #TimetoConnect #ExploreCanada #Canada150 #ParksCanada #Canada #SeatoSea #OhCanada #ExploreNL #Newfoundland #NewfoundlandandLabrador #Newfoundlander #ThankYouCanada #MuskokaChair #Norse #Vikings #lanseauxmeadows #nationalhistoricsite
#travelingwithmelanin
Traditional Korean garments on these pretty ladies. 🇰🇷 . . . . . . . . . #travelrush#blackpeopletravel #blackgirlstravel#blackadventuristas#soultravel#travelnoire#blackgirlstraveltoo#mytravelcrush#blackandaboard#essencetravel#essencetravels#travelisthenewclub#jetsettingchicks#upintheairlife#weworktotravel#sistersandsuitcases#travelingwithmelanin#blacktravelfeed#theblacktourist#theblacktourist#melanlinmajority#travelisthenewblack#cocoatravelersintl#shetravelsluxe#sheisnotlost#dametraveler#girlslovetravel#southkorea#seoul
#blacktravel
#seesomeworld
Two things. One, I was looking kinda thick on this picture. 🍑 Two, every time I think about our trip to India I get tickled. India was a whole adventure. • • • • #Tbt #india #tajmahal #travel #memoryoftheday #seesomeworld #travelisthenewclub #travelnoire #melanin #slimthick #dueces #blackgirlmagic #blackgirltravel #wegotooworld