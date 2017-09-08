Books, blogs and hashtags that will give you the travel bug

Black people don’t travel, right? That notion has long ago been wiped away. And just because summer is winding down, that doesn’t mean your travel plans have to. Here is a list of books — memoirs, travel guides, glossies — from ’93 up to now that are sure to plant some ideas for your next getaway.

We’ve also included blogs to experience and some hashtags that are vibrant and helpful across many social platforms. Your eyes will be opened to new travel inspirations, options and opportunities. Get out there!

BOOKS

South of Haunted Dreams: A Ride Through Slavery’s Old Back Yard by Eddy L. Harris (May 1993)

Eddy L. Harris road-trips through the South on a motorcycle and recounts his experiences being black and searching for his ancestors.

Go Girl! The Black Woman’s Book of Travel and Adventure edited by Elaine Lee (August 1997)

An anthology of black women writers documenting their travel experiences, this book includes pieces from all your favorites, such as Maya Angelou, Alice Walker, and Gwendolyn Brooks.

Steppin’ Out: An African American Guide to our 20 Favorite Cities by Carla LaBat (September 2000)

The still-timely guide for the African-American sightseer.

Kat Tracking Through Paris: A Guide to Black Paris by Kay St. Thomas (June 2002)

This guide keeps the black traveler in mind, with notes on venues that hosted famous jazz performers such as Nina Simone and Kenny Clarke.

In the Spirit of Harlem by Naomi Fertitta (March 2014)

Sometimes you don’t have to fly across an ocean to travel, as this beautiful photo book of Harlem proves.

The Adventure Gap: Changing the Face of the Outdoors by James E. Mills (October 2014)

Minorities use national parks and reserves at a far lower rate than white people, and James Mills aims to change that by illuminating just why that’s the case.

Due North by Lola Akinmade Åkerström (May 2017)

When you fully immerse yourself into the culture you’re visiting, this book is the result: an in-depth observation of the ways travel changes you and the people around you.

Black Woman Walking: A Different Experience of World Travel by Maureen Stone (February 2002)

It’s exactly what is sounds like: A black woman walks across the world and tells her side of the story.

In the Spirit of St. Barths by Pamela Fiori (April 2011)

This is the perfect coffee-table book for when you’re dreaming of a Caribbean getaway.

Meeting Faith: The Forest Journals of a Black Buddhist Nun by Faith Adiele (July 2005)

Buddhist and a nun — an unconventional path for a black woman, but Adiele’s personal narrative sheds light on a different kind of Thailand.

BLOGS

The personal blog of Bani Amor, a travel writer who emphasizes a decolonial mindset when venturing out into the world.

A community of curators who showcase their travels from all corners of the globe.

A network for the more outdoorsy.

This niche site caters to all things black Japan.

A travel blog and web series that focus on international and domestic travel.

INSTAGRAM [and follow at Twitter and Facebook as well]

Become one with ancient history. @beautyisskindeep2017 is #blackandabroad exploring #Giza, Egypt. Who's been before? Tell us about your experience below! 👇🏾 A post shared by Black & Abroad™ (@blackandabroad) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

The Black Land 🇪🇬 A post shared by Amber Jay (@amberjaytouche) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

📍El Capitolio Havana, Cuba #Mytravelcrush @m_osman21 A post shared by Mytravelcrush.co ✈️🌍❤️ (@mytravelcrush) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

📍Montenegro @colsonstyletheory #mytravelcrush A post shared by Mytravelcrush.co ✈️🌍❤️ (@mytravelcrush) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:59am PDT