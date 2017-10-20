Brett Hundley: Six things you should know

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) passes late in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

When you’re a fifth-round pick in the NFL draft, it’s unlikely you’re a household name. But Brett Hundley, who’ll start for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, is confident that you’ll know his name by the end of the season.

Here are six things you should know about the quarterback expected to guide the Packers for the rest of the season:

HIS WIFE IS A SINGER/SONGWRITER

Hundley met his then-girlfriend, Dawnielle Baucham, at UCLA, where she was on the track team running sprints and the 400-meter hurdles. They married in 2016.

Baucham graduated with a degree in philosophy. Before she got to UCLA, she was a member of the Junipero Serra High School 4×400-meter team that won the 2011 California state championship.

As a singer she’s known as Dionne Anyláh, and if you go to her website you can download some of her music, including her latest single, “For Life (Honeymoon for Life).”

HUNDLEY COMES FROM A FAMILY OF ATHLETES

Two relatives played college football.

His father, Brett Hundley Sr., lettered in football at Arizona in 1986, although he didn’t register any stats in his single season on the team.

His uncle, Albert Hundley, played three seasons at Wichita State, where he averaged 14.9 yards per reception and scored seven touchdowns. His best season with the Shockers was 1984, when he was the team’s top receiver with 25 receptions for 408 yards (16.3 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

HE HAS FAMOUSLY PHOTOBOMBED AARON RODGERS

Before Rodgers became “There goes that man,” he was Brett Favre’s backup who found constant face time by strategically working his way into photos of the Packers team captains before every game.

Rodgers has extended his photobombing game to random photos and interviews of his teammates. He even photobombed Common at the Academy Awards. Now Hundley, who has obviously picked up the habits of Rodgers (who sits in an adjoining locker), has carried on the tradition as he finds his way into the team captain photos and interviews with teammates.

HE IS AN AMBASSADOR FOR ATHLETES VS. EPILEPSY

Hundley’s older sister Paris was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 11 years old. Hundley remembers her seizures being so violent that the family spent many holidays in the hospital, as his sister had numerous operations as a result of dislocating both of her shoulders more than a hundred times.

For years he’s been a vocal advocate for raising awareness of epilepsy, walking side by side with his sister during fundraising walks. This past summer the Epilepsy Foundation named him an Athletes vs. Epilepsy Ambassador as part of a nationwide initiative to bring awareness through sports.

hE IS A FOODIE

Whether he’s grilling meats or cooking up fancy dishes like chicken katsu, it’s obvious that Hundley loves food.

When he’s home he’s often asking his followers on social media what he should prepare for dinner, and on the road he’s asking about restaurants to visit in NFL cities.

HIS DOG HAS HER OWN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

That dog is Dakota, whose page itsdakotasworld has 466 followers (and she’s working on her blue check mark).

Dakota, a rescue dog, can be found racing Hundley’s wife, taking her first plane ride and chasing Hundley dressed as a dinosaur. “I kept seeing the dinosaur outfit on Twitter and Instagram and thought it would be awesome to have one,” Hundley said. “Dakota had no clue I was in there.”