Jimmy Butler receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award for April

Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls participate during the NBA Cares Day of Service as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the KaBOOM! Rebuilding Together at William Heart School on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler and his team look to force a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, fans are congratulating him for receiving April’s NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente. Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 on Butler’s behalf to Youth Guidance.

Fans can cast their vote for Butler or nine other players for the season-long award through May 5 via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #NBACommunityAssist and #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #JimmyButler). An NBA committee of judges will join fans in selecting the winner.

The 10 nominees include monthly winners Butler, Tobias Harris, Jrue Holiday, C.J. McCollum, Elfrid Payton, Zach Randolph and Isaiah Thomas, and three additional players nominated for their exceptional community work: DeMarre Carroll, Mike Conley and Dwyane Wade. The season-long winner will be announced at the inaugural NBA Awards, which will be televised live by TNT on June 26 in New York. The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $25,000 to the winner’s charity of choice.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award honors the standard set by NBA legend David Robinson. The award recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities. The April award that Butler received was the final regular Community Assist Award of the 2016-17 season. Butler was recognized for his efforts to empower and uplift at-risk youth throughout Chicago.

According to a release, “Kaiser Permanente and the NBA are honoring Butler for making the one-on-one support and mentorship of Chicago’s youth a top priority. Working with one of the Bulls’ longtime community partners, Youth Guidance (local mentoring organization), Butler recently participated in its Becoming a Man (BAM) conversation circle at Kelvyn Park High School, where he discussed ways to improve the city with students. During two Bulls basketball tournaments with Youth Guidance and the Chicago Police Department, where officers and students played side-by-side, Butler and his teammates led conversation circles about trust, integrity and issues facing their community. Expanding his community outreach this year, Butler also provides regular dinners to homeless men and women at Pacific Garden Mission, doing so almost every month of the 2016-17 season.”

“Spending time with these kids is as impactful for me as it is for them,” Butler said. “Hearing their stories and learning about what they go through motivates me to do even more for Chicago. Their desire to change the world is inspiring, and I’m proud to help them achieve any way I can.”

Youth Guidance serves more than 8,000 students in Chicago’s schools. Pacific Garden Mission meets physical, emotional and spiritual needs of homeless and hurting men, women and children through transformational counseling programs, food and clothing from donations, shelter and prayer. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. It is recognized as one of America’s leading providers of health care and not-for-profit health plans.

More information about the nominees:

Wade – for his many efforts to create peace in Chicago through his Spotlight On initiative.

Butler – for making the one-on-one support and mentorship of Chicago’s youth a top priority with the help of community partners in Chicago such as Youth Guidance.

Thomas – for his numerous efforts to give back to youths living in cities he calls home, including service to our military members and by participating in the MENTOR In Real Life campaign.

Harris – for his widespread efforts to positively affect the lives and health of youth through active mentorship, and to strengthen bonds between law enforcement and communities.

McCollum – for his work to encourage youth in their education and career development, with a particular focus on improving literacy.

Randolph – for his generosity and commitment to aiding kids and families in need throughout Memphis, particularly around MLK Day and the holiday season.