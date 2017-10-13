Cardi B’s performance will give Morgan State the most lit HBCU homecoming of 2017

Cardi B performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Each week in October, we’ll be looking for the best homecoming at our historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The debate started last week with Rhoden Fellow Donovan Dooley from North Carolina A&T University saying that its Greatest Homecoming on Earth, known as GHOE, is the greatest homecoming on earth. This week, Simone Benson of Morgan State University weighs in on why the Bears have the #bestHBCUhomecoming.

Last week, my friend and colleague Donovan said that GHOE was the best HBCU homecoming. Really?

You know I know the best happens at Morgan State University.

Every HBCU makes the claim. But I am here to end the discussion.

This university is also celebrating 150 years, and the level of nostalgia will be unlocked at every event this year. Alumni will be coming to bask in the memories of the university, walk the quad and laugh together on the infamous university bridge.

“I look forward to the family atmosphere, seeing the fraternity and sororities, football game and bands playing. It is exciting to get to relive that once a year,” said Dexter Nixon, adjunct professor and senior producer of Bear TV and a 1994 MSU grad.

The events this whole week are LIT.

The kickoff was homecoming worship at the University Chapel. Tuesday, we had the Battle Best event with top student DJs. A Morgan State rendition of Nick Cannon’s show Wild’ N Out on Wednesday night featured the funniest comedians from Morgan State with the Battle of Orange and Blue.

The spirit in the air is undeniable. The parties will be poppin’ off all week, all over the city of Baltimore.

Oh, how can I forget? The homecoming concert Thursday night is the real turn up, and there is no turn up like one at Morgan State!

Cardi B, the artist with the No. 1 song in the country right now, will be in Talmadge L. Hill Field House, along with Yo Gotti and Baltimore’s own YBS Skola.

Homecoming is more than just a turn up; it’s a networking experience for alumni to give back to students as well.

“I’m excited about the alumni brunch because it gives us a chance to network with people that are not only in the career field but also went to the same university,” said senior Jazmine Hawes of Pittsburgh.

Tailgates, with the smells of the grill and nonstop laughter, and the football game against Savannah State top off the week.

The family bond of students and alumni coming together is incredible and is enough proof why Morgan State University has the best homecoming. No debate is necessary.