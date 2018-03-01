CIAA’s Education Day gives students a glimpse of their college futures

Derrick “Fly Ty” Jacobs warned everybody coming to the stage for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Education Day session at the Charlotte Convention Center that he had one important rule: You gotta dance.

The popular Charlotte, North Carolina, radio DJ and voice of Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets made no exceptions; even the city’s new mayor, Vi Lyles, was not spared. One by one, the speakers stepped to the stage doing the Dougie, the Harlem Shake and the Nae Nae. It was much to the delight of more than 5,000 middle and high school students all looking for post-high school guidance and opportunities to attend CIAA schools.

“We’re gonna have some fun,” Fly Ty shouted to the crowd, “but we’re going to make sure you leave here better connected and with information to guide you on your path.”