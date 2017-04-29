Cleveland Browns add quarterback DeShone Kizer in second round

Quarterback DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame in action during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Cleveland Browns selected three players in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night and none of them were quarterbacks, which was surprising considering their quarterback situation.

On Friday, the Browns again moved to solve their long-running QB problem by selecting DeShone Kizer. With the 52nd overall pick, the Browns chose the athletic former Notre Dame passer, who certainly doesn’t lack confidence.

The 6-foot-4 Kizer, who has a big-time arm, at times was spectacular for the Fighting Irish. However, he was prone to inexplicable late-game mistakes and must refine his passing mechanics, said an NFC West offensive coordinator who has extensively studied Kizer’s game film.

Since the Browns returned to the NFL in 1999, they’ve only had one playoff appearance. Last season, the Browns went 1-15 and had a revolving door at quarteback.

Coach Hue Jackson tried to revive the career of Robert Griffin III, but the injury-prone passer missed most of the season, struggled when he did play and was released. The Browns have had 26 different starting quarterbacks since 1999.