Colin Kaepernick has been on the outside looking in at the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. The widespread belief among players and civil rights activists is that owners despise the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for igniting the protest during the anthem movement, which has infuriated the league’s fans, alarmed its advertisers and occupied much of commissioner Roger Goodell’s time. But perhaps Kaepernick’s face won’t be pressed against the glass much longer.

On a radio program this week, Mark Geragos, who represents Kaepernick in the collusion grievance he recently filed against the NFL, said that he expects the accomplished passer to be signed shortly. “I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” Geragos said on The Adam Carolla Show. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

If Geragos is correct, a quarterback with the fifth-best touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio of all time and 58 career starts, including two in NFC championship games and one in the Super Bowl, will finally get back in the game. The question is where.

The Undefeated analyzed each team’s quarterback situation, trying to determine where there might be an opening for Kaepernick. We evaluated situations both on a football-only basis as well as factoring in how Kaepernick’s social activism – he first sat and then kneeled last season in an effort to shine a light on systemic racism in the U.S. – might affect the number of teams truly interested in the free agent.

Remember: It’s not a question of whether Kaepernick is talented enough to be on a roster. Privately, many people throughout the league acknowledge he still has game. What’s unclear, though, is whether the league’s apparent hardline position toward hiring Kaepernick has softened at all.

Arizona Cardinals

Football-only outlook: No team has ever been more in need of a makeover at football’s most important position. Carson Palmer was once one of the game’s best, but the 2002 Heisman Trophy winner is on injured reserve and turns 38 in December. Blaine Gabbert is on the right side of the 30, but, well, he’s no good: In his career, Gabbert is 9-31. Kaepernick, too, is under 30 (until Friday, anyway) and, more importantly, much better than Gabbert, whom he replaced as the 49ers’ starter last season.

The social activism factor: President Donald Trump received 48.1 percent of the vote in Arizona in the election. We don’t see the Cardinals as a landing spot for Kaepernick.

Atlanta Falcons

Football-only outlook: Matt Ryan, who’s coming off an MVP season that ended in the Super Bowl, hasn’t been nearly as good in 2016. Still, he’s an upper-echelon player. As a backup, Matt Schaub is no threat to Ryan, which is good for team harmony.

The social activism factor: Black folks are down with the Atlanta Falcons, which bodes well for Kaepernick. Atlanta, however, is in the Deep South. Signing Kaepernick wouldn’t fly with much of the fan base.

Baltimore Ravens

Football-only outlook: After absorbing a big hit by Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, Joe Flacco has cleared concussion protocol and is scheduled to start in the Baltimore Ravens’ next game. The proven winner is having a so-so season. Holding a clipboard on the sideline is backup Ryan Mallett’s only discernible skill.

The social activism factor: After a whole lot of public back-and-forth this summer, the Ravens backed away from signing Kaepernick. Even with Mallett behind Flacco, we don’t see any reason that they would suddenly embrace him now.

Buffalo Bills

Football-only outlook: Tyrod Taylor is completing a career-high 63.8 percent of his passes for the Buffalo Bills, who are 5-2. The Bills are comfortable with Taylor’s backups.

The social activism factor: Nowhere was Kaepernick booed louder last season than in western New York. Just saying.

Carolina Panthers

Football-only outlook: Cam Newton has had a whole lot going on this season. With 11 interceptions, Newton is tied for the league lead.

The social activism factor: Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has expressed his disdain for anthem protests. That’s all you need to know.

Chicago Bears

Football-only lookout: Mitchell Trubisky, the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, replaced veteran Mike Glennon as the Chicago Bears’ starter. The Bears are all in on Trubisky.

The social activism factor: Bears fans love former head coach Mike Ditka, Polish sausage and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Get it?

Cincinnati Bengals

Football-only outlook: Andy Dalton got off to a horrible start during the Cincinnati Bengals’ awful start. Some Bengals observers actually raised the idea of the team signing Kaepernick. Obviously, it didn’t happen.

The social activism factor: Another fan base that wasn’t impressed with Kaepernick’s off-the-field moves. We’ll just leave it at that.

Cleveland Browns

Football-only outlook: There’s only one way to put this: The 0-8 Cleveland Browns are a hot mess on and off the field. In the past two drafts, they’ve passed on Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson. Clearly, Kaepernick makes sense.

The social activism factor: In the Midwest, they love their football and the flag. Clearly, Kaepernick doesn’t make sense.

Dallas Cowboys

Football-only outlook: In his second season, Dak Prescott has reaffirmed that he’s the real deal. He’ll have more on his shoulders when/if superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott serves a six-game suspension. Fortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott has broad shoulders.

The social activism factor: Powerful Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has threatened to flout U.S. labor law to punish players who demonstrate. Kaepernick is the face of the movement. Forget ’bout those Cowboys.

Denver Broncos

Football-only outlook: Trevor Siemian has been benched in favor of Brock Osweiler, who’s not very good and already bombed last season with the Houston Texans. The Denver Broncos are still waiting for former first-round pick Paxton Lynch to get it.

The social activism factor: Denver general manager John Elway has said players should stand during the anthem. On many issues, Elway has been vocal in his support for Trump. He also has appeared at GOP fundraising events in the Denver area. This doesn’t appear to be a good fit.

Detroit Lions

Football-only outlook: Matthew Stafford is firmly entrenched in his position atop the depth chart.

The social activism factor: In an effort to persuade Lions players to stop kneeling, Detroit owner Martha Ford offered to donate money and her name to community issues important to players. Again, Kaepernick ignited the protest movement.

Green Bay Packers

Football-only outlook: Aaron Rodgers, the best quarterback in the NFL, could be out for the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone. Second-year quarterback Brett Hundley has struggled in place of Rodgers. Kaepernick would make sense.

The social activism factor: Another heartland team. Nope.

Houston Texans

Football-only outlook: In a really big way, the Houston Texans got it right on sensational rookie Deshaun Watson.

The social activism factor: Houston owner Bob McNair caused a big problem with his poor word choice during an owners meeting to discuss the protests. This doesn’t appear to be a match.

Indianapolis Colts

Football-only outlook: Pro Bowler Andrew Luck has missed the whole season because of shoulder problems. The Indianapolis Colts acquired second-year starter Jacoby Brissett from the New England Patriots. Things aren’t going great for the Colts, who are in last place in the AFC South. You could see a union between the Colts and Kaepernick.

The social activism factor: Just don’t see it because, well, this is Vice President Mike Pence’s home turf.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Football-only outlook: Blake Bortles is coming off arguably his best game of the season in a 27-0 victory over the Colts. In his fourth season, Bortles is still trying to prove he’s a franchise quarterback. Kaepernick could help.

The social activism factor: On the one hand, owner Shad Khan has spoken out against Trump. On the other hand, Khan also is down with the president: dude is a Trump donor. Real talk.

Kansas City Chiefs

Football-only outlook: Alex Smith has been sensational – how else would one describe 16 touchdown passes and zero interceptions? – for the Kansas City, which is atop the AFC West. Rookie Patrick Mahomes is the future. The Chiefs are set.

The social activism factor: It doesn’t matter.

Miami Dolphins

Football-only outlook: Despite dealing with injured ribs, Jay Cutler returns to lead the Miami Dolphins’ awful offense.

The social activism factor: Remember when Kaepernick defended former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and wore a T-shirt that featured Castro along with Malcolm X? Many angry Dolphins fans haven’t forgotten.

Minnesota Vikings

Football-only outlook: While Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford continue on the long road back from injuries, Case Keenum is leading the offense for the Minnesota Vikings. Another spot that makes sense for someone with Kaepernick’s experience.

The social activism factor: Again, an area of the country – with an all-in fan base – that likely won’t be receptive to the beloved football team bringing in a QB who’s all-in with the Black Lives Matter movement.

New England Patriots

Football-only outlook: Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady was the only quarterback on the roster until the New England Patriots signed Brian Hoyer on Wednesday.

The social activism factor: Like Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who’s close to Trump, would really sign Kaepernick. Get real.

New Orleans Saints

Football-only outlook: Drew Brees is still on top of his game for the New Orleans Saints, who lead the NFC South.

The social activism factor: No way.

New York Giants

Football-only outlook: At 1-6, the injury-ravaged New York Giants are awful. Considering everything, Eli Manning hasn’t been terrible. That’s something.

The social activism factor: Don’t see this working here, either.

New York Jets

Football-only outlook: Actually, Josh McCown has been much better than, well, a lot of New York Jets observers probably figured he would be. Kaepernick could help, though.

The social activism factor: Won’t happen. Jets owner Woody Johnson is Trump’s ambassador to Britain.

Oakland Raiders

Football-only outlook: Derek Carr has proved he’s a franchise quarterback, but the Oakland Raiders are in a rough place. Kaepernick would be a better backup than E.J. Manuel.

The social activism factor: Open-minded owner Mark Davis was cool with adding strong-willed running back Marshawn Lynch. This doesn’t seem crazy. Really.

Philadelphia Eagles

Football-only outlook: Second-year quarterback Carson Wentz has the Philadelphia Eagles flying high. He sure looks like the NFL’s most valuable player.

The social activism factor: Famously, Eagles fans once booed and threw snowballs at a man in a Santa Claus outfit. Yeah. This is a fit.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Football-only outlook: Ben Roethlisberger is still Ben Roethlisberger.

The social activism factor: Another nonstarter.

San Diego Chargers

Football-only outlook: Philip Rivers is having another strong season statistically with the San Diego Chargers.

The social activism factor: Nothing to see here.

San Francisco 49ers

Football-only outlook: The San Francisco 49ers recently traded for former New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

The social activism factor: Team management supports the movement. But a 49ers-Kaepernick reunion is highly unlikely.

Seattle Seahawks

Football-only outlook: Russell Wilson is only getting better.

The social activism factor: Kaepernick would be fine in the Seattle Seahawks’ culture. But Seattle previously passed on a chance to sign him.

St. Louis Rams

Football-only outlook: Under the tutelage of first-year St. Louis Rams head coach Sean McVay, Jared Goff suddenly looks like he can play.

The social activism factor: Rams won’t go there.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Football-only outlook: Despite a 2-5 record, the organization is totally behind Jameis Winston.

The social activism factor: Don’t hold your breath.

Tennessee Titans

Football-only outlook: Marcus Mariota figures to be with the Tennessee Titans a long time: The Titans are tied for first in the AFC South.

The social activism factor: We’re talking about the Deep South.

Washington Redskins

Football-only outlook: Kirk Cousins is counting down the days until he can escape the Washington Redskins.

The social activism factor: Owner Daniel Snyder is a big-time supporter of Trump.