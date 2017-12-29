Colin Kaepernick’s rise from quarterback to social activist: a timeline
The former 49ers quarterback started a movement when he took a knee, and the rest was history
When then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to sit (and later kneel) for the national anthem during the 2016 NFL preseason, it started a chain of events that eventually led to Kaepernick filing a grievance against league owners for collusion and, most recently, being presented a Muhammad Ali Legacy Award by Beyoncé.
As we look back at the year that was athlete activism, from creating the Players Coalition in professional football to the NBA champions refusing to visit the Trump White House, The Undefeated goes back to where it all began with Kaepernick last summer, providing a month-by-month timeline of the quarterback’s fight for equality and against the NFL.
Aug. 26, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sits for the national anthem during the team’s third preseason game, telling NFL Media, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”
Aug. 29, 2016
Presidential candidate Donald Trump says Kaepernick maybe “should find a country that works better for him” because kneeling for the anthem is “not a good thing.”
Aug. 31, 2016
An NFL executive tells Bleacher Report, “F— that guy” in response to Kaepernick’s protest.
Sept. 2, 2016
Kaepernick pledges $1 million of his salary to various social activism organizations. “I’ve been very blessed to be in this position and make the kind of money I do, and I have to help these people. I have to help these communities,” he told reporters.
Sept. 4, 2016
Women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe becomes first white athlete to join Kaepernick in kneeling during the anthem.
Sept. 21, 2016
Kaepernick says he’s received death threats via “a couple of different avenues” in response to his demonstrations, adding that “if something like that were to happen, you’ve proved my point and it will be loud and clear for everyone why it happened and that would move this movement forward at a greater speed than what it is even now.”
Sept. 21, 2016
Every player on the WNBA’s Indiana Fever locks arms and kneels while two players from the Phoenix Mercury also kneel during the anthem before a playoff game.
Sept. 22, 2016
Time magazine puts Kaepernick on its cover with the headline The Perilous Fight.
Oct. 7, 2016
Kaepernick and the 49ers agree to restructure his contract, eliminating the final four years of the deal and giving the team more financial flexibility in the event Kaepernick were injured.
Oct. 11, 2016
Kaepernick starts first game of the season during Week 6 versus the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 187 yards and one touchdown and rushing for an additional 66 yards in a 45-16 loss.
Nov. 8, 2016
Kaepernick chooses not to vote in the presidential election because “the system still remains intact that oppresses people of color.”
Dec. 10, 2016
Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, Kaepernick’s adoptive parents, tell The Undefeated they support their son’s protest and they “want people to know that we are very proud of our son and admire his strength and courage in kneeling for the rights of others.”
Dec. 18, 2016
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms predicts Kaepernick won’t be in the NFL in 2017 “because the NFL is the ultimate right wing, Republican league there is.”
Dec. 30, 2016
Kaepernick is voted by his teammates as the winner of the Len Eshmont Award, given to a player on the team who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team.”
Jan. 1, 2017
Kaepernick plays what will be his last game for the 49ers, throwing for 215 yards and one touchdown in a 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. “I can’t express how grateful I am to have teammates like I did this year,” Kaepernick said after the game. “They stood behind me, regardless of any situation that went on.”
Feb. 21, 2017
New 49ers general manager John Lynch on possibly re-signing Kaepernick: “Every time we talk about Kap, I think of the guy that was in the Super Bowl. … That wasn’t that far away.”
Mar. 2, 2017
Kaepernick says he will stand for the anthem during the 2017 season and going forward, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Mar. 3, 2017
Kaepernick opts out of the final season of his contract with the 49ers, becoming a free agent.
Mar. 17, 2017
An anonymous general manager says NFL teams are avoiding signing Kaepernick because “they think there might be protests or [President Donald] Trump will tweet about the team.”
Mar. 20, 2017
Trump boasts about the claim that NFL owners fear a tweet from him. “There was an article today, it was reported, that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump, do you believe that?” he told a crowd at a Louisville, Kentucky, rally.
Apr. 26, 2017
Former 49ers teammate Eric Reed says he will not continue kneeling for the national anthem going forward because “our goal was to open up the floor to conversation. I believe we’ve achieved that goal.”
May 24, 2017
Kaepernick visits the Seattle Seahawks, the first and only team he has publicly visited since becoming a free agent.
May 31, 2017
Lynch says the 49ers were planning to release Kaepernick if he hadn’t opted out of his contract. “Yes, [he would have been cut] and we had that conversation with him,” the general manager told Pro Football Talk.
June 2, 2017
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Kaepernick is “a starter in this league, and I can’t imagine that someone won’t give him a chance to play.”
June 5, 2017
The Seahawks sign quarterback Austin Davis, who missed the entire 2016 season.
July 27, 2017
Schefter says he believes individual team owners are blocking coaches and their front offices from signing Kaepernick.
July 30, 2017
After starting quarterback Joe Flacco injures his back, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Kaepernick is “a really good football player” that the team would consider signing.
Aug. 1, 2017
Kaepernick comes in at No. 39 in the NFL’s official top 50 merchandise sales, the only free agent to do so.
Aug. 21, 2017
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve becomes first white NFL player to kneel for the national anthem.
Aug. 23, 2017
More than 1,500 demonstrators convene outside the NFL headquarters in New York City for the United We Stand Rally for Colin Kaepernick.
Sept. 5, 2017
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis says the team considered signing Kaepernick until Nessa Diab, Kaepernick’s partner, tweeted out an image comparing Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to two characters in Django Unchained.
Sept. 17, 2017
An entire Illinois Pee Wee football team made up of 8-year-olds kneels during the anthem.
Sept. 20, 2017
Yahoo! Sports publishes a 2,740-word document drafted by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and receiver Torrey Smith, and former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin requesting league support for player social activism causes.
Sept. 29, 2017
Iowa high school football player Darius Moore kneels during the anthem and is called the N-word a week later by a schoolmate on social media site Snapchat.
Sept. 30, 2017
Some members of the Kennesaw State cheerleading squad take a knee to protest racial injustice.
Oct. 7, 2017
The Howard cheerleading squad takes a knee before a football game against North Carolina A&T, which catches the eye of the New York Times.
Oct. 12, 2017
Division III football player Gyree Durante is dismissed from Albright College program for kneeling during anthem.
Oct. 16, 2017
Kaepernick files a grievance against NFL owners for collusion, accusing the league and its owners of colluding “to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”
Oct. 17, 2017
League executives, team owners and players meet about community activism and the league policy on standing for the anthem.
Oct. 25, 2017
Kaepernick is reportedly invited to a second players-owners meeting, but the quarterback’s lawyer says no formal invitation was sent to Kaepernick.
Nov. 8, 2017
NFL meeting with Kaepernick falls through after the league rejects the quarterback’s request for a mediator to be present.
Nov. 13, 2017
Kaepernick named GQ magazine’s “Citizen of the Year.”
Nov. 29, 2017
NFL agrees to partner with its players to produce social justice change, pledging $89 million to causes important to the African-American community. Players Eric Reid and Michael Thomas break from the Players Coalition.
Nov. 30, 2017
Kaepernick wins Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.
Dec. 3, 2017
Kaepernick receives a standing ovation as he accepts the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California’s Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award during its annual Bill of Rights dinner.
Dec. 5, 2017
Beyoncé presents Kaepernick with the Sports Illustrated award during a ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York.
Dec. 11, 2017
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell tells CNBC that he doesn’t believe Kaepernick is being blackballed by league owners.