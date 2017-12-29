Colin Kaepernick’s rise from quarterback to social activist: a timeline

Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif.

When then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to sit (and later kneel) for the national anthem during the 2016 NFL preseason, it started a chain of events that eventually led to Kaepernick filing a grievance against league owners for collusion and, most recently, being presented a Muhammad Ali Legacy Award by Beyoncé.

As we look back at the year that was athlete activism, from creating the Players Coalition in professional football to the NBA champions refusing to visit the Trump White House, The Undefeated goes back to where it all began with Kaepernick last summer, providing a month-by-month timeline of the quarterback’s fight for equality and against the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sits for the national anthem during the team’s third preseason game, telling NFL Media, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

Presidential candidate Donald Trump says Kaepernick maybe “should find a country that works better for him” because kneeling for the anthem is “not a good thing.”

An NFL executive tells Bleacher Report, “F— that guy” in response to Kaepernick’s protest.

Kaepernick pledges $1 million of his salary to various social activism organizations. “I’ve been very blessed to be in this position and make the kind of money I do, and I have to help these people. I have to help these communities,” he told reporters.

Women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe becomes first white athlete to join Kaepernick in kneeling during the anthem.

Kaepernick says he’s received death threats via “a couple of different avenues” in response to his demonstrations, adding that “if something like that were to happen, you’ve proved my point and it will be loud and clear for everyone why it happened and that would move this movement forward at a greater speed than what it is even now.”

Every player on the WNBA’s Indiana Fever locks arms and kneels while two players from the Phoenix Mercury also kneel during the anthem before a playoff game.

Time magazine puts Kaepernick on its cover with the headline The Perilous Fight.

Kaepernick and the 49ers agree to restructure his contract, eliminating the final four years of the deal and giving the team more financial flexibility in the event Kaepernick were injured.

Kaepernick starts first game of the season during Week 6 versus the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 187 yards and one touchdown and rushing for an additional 66 yards in a 45-16 loss.

Kaepernick chooses not to vote in the presidential election because “the system still remains intact that oppresses people of color.”

Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, Kaepernick’s adoptive parents, tell The Undefeated they support their son’s protest and they “want people to know that we are very proud of our son and admire his strength and courage in kneeling for the rights of others.”

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms predicts Kaepernick won’t be in the NFL in 2017 “because the NFL is the ultimate right wing, Republican league there is.”

Kaepernick is voted by his teammates as the winner of the Len Eshmont Award, given to a player on the team who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team.”

Kaepernick plays what will be his last game for the 49ers, throwing for 215 yards and one touchdown in a 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. “I can’t express how grateful I am to have teammates like I did this year,” Kaepernick said after the game. “They stood behind me, regardless of any situation that went on.”

New 49ers general manager John Lynch on possibly re-signing Kaepernick: “Every time we talk about Kap, I think of the guy that was in the Super Bowl. … That wasn’t that far away.”

Kaepernick says he will stand for the anthem during the 2017 season and going forward, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kaepernick opts out of the final season of his contract with the 49ers, becoming a free agent.

An anonymous general manager says NFL teams are avoiding signing Kaepernick because “they think there might be protests or [President Donald] Trump will tweet about the team.”

Trump boasts about the claim that NFL owners fear a tweet from him. “There was an article today, it was reported, that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump, do you believe that?” he told a crowd at a Louisville, Kentucky, rally.

Former 49ers teammate Eric Reed says he will not continue kneeling for the national anthem going forward because “our goal was to open up the floor to conversation. I believe we’ve achieved that goal.”

Kaepernick visits the Seattle Seahawks, the first and only team he has publicly visited since becoming a free agent.

Lynch says the 49ers were planning to release Kaepernick if he hadn’t opted out of his contract. “Yes, [he would have been cut] and we had that conversation with him,” the general manager told Pro Football Talk.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Kaepernick is “a starter in this league, and I can’t imagine that someone won’t give him a chance to play.”

The Seahawks sign quarterback Austin Davis, who missed the entire 2016 season.

Schefter says he believes individual team owners are blocking coaches and their front offices from signing Kaepernick.

After starting quarterback Joe Flacco injures his back, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Kaepernick is “a really good football player” that the team would consider signing.

Kaepernick comes in at No. 39 in the NFL’s official top 50 merchandise sales, the only free agent to do so.

Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve becomes first white NFL player to kneel for the national anthem.

More than 1,500 demonstrators convene outside the NFL headquarters in New York City for the United We Stand Rally for Colin Kaepernick.

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis says the team considered signing Kaepernick until Nessa Diab, Kaepernick’s partner, tweeted out an image comparing Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to two characters in Django Unchained.

An entire Illinois Pee Wee football team made up of 8-year-olds kneels during the anthem.

Related Story The NFL’s racial divide Read now

Yahoo! Sports publishes a 2,740-word document drafted by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and receiver Torrey Smith, and former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin requesting league support for player social activism causes.

Iowa high school football player Darius Moore kneels during the anthem and is called the N-word a week later by a schoolmate on social media site Snapchat.

Some members of the Kennesaw State cheerleading squad take a knee to protest racial injustice.

The Howard cheerleading squad takes a knee before a football game against North Carolina A&T, which catches the eye of the New York Times.

Division III football player Gyree Durante is dismissed from Albright College program for kneeling during anthem.

Kaepernick files a grievance against NFL owners for collusion, accusing the league and its owners of colluding “to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”

League executives, team owners and players meet about community activism and the league policy on standing for the anthem.

Kaepernick is reportedly invited to a second players-owners meeting, but the quarterback’s lawyer says no formal invitation was sent to Kaepernick.

NFL meeting with Kaepernick falls through after the league rejects the quarterback’s request for a mediator to be present.

Kaepernick named GQ magazine’s “Citizen of the Year.”

NFL agrees to partner with its players to produce social justice change, pledging $89 million to causes important to the African-American community. Players Eric Reid and Michael Thomas break from the Players Coalition.

Kaepernick wins Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

Kaepernick receives a standing ovation as he accepts the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California’s Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award during its annual Bill of Rights dinner.

Beyoncé presents Kaepernick with the Sports Illustrated award during a ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell tells CNBC that he doesn’t believe Kaepernick is being blackballed by league owners.