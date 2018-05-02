Up Next

Courtside Culture: Drake hollers at everybody as LeBron and company edge his Raptors

The shiny Scorpion jacket also makes an appearance

    Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs
    TORONTO, ON- MAY 1 – Drake celebrates after Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) hits a three pointer as the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs in Toronto. May 1, 2018. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
    WHO: Drake and his friend/head of security Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer

    GAME + ARENA: Game 1, Eastern Conference semis; Air Canada Centre.

    WHHW: Drake, in his black satin #Scorpion bomber —the one that garnered close to 1.3 million IG likes— hooted and hollered from courtside as his Raptors let LeBron’s Cavs steal Game 1: 113-112. There was some intensity with Cavs reserve center Kendrick Perkins as well. Hm. Maybe it’s all just “God’s Plan”?

    Drake‘s “Nice for What” is currently the No. 1 song in the country for the third week a row. His forthcoming album, Scorpion, is set for June.

