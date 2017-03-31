DJ Mike WiLL Made-It to host first NBA on ESPN Remix

Hip-hop producer Michael Len Williams III, aka DJ Mike WiLL Made-It, is running the show for the first NBA on ESPN Remix, a live viewing party at Mezzanine in San Francisco on Friday night as the Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets.

“It’s ill,” he said. “I love doing innovative, new ideas. … I love being a part of it.”

NBA on ESPN Remix will run simultaneously with ESPN’s telecast of the game at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be presented in a two-box screen on WatchESPN and the ESPN app. The idea came about as producers at ESPN saw how intertwined the music community and the NBA were with one another. Williams will try to match his musical selections with the tempo of the game.

“High energy,” the 28-year-old said. “I like being a part of high energy. At the end of the day, you have the Warriors and the Rockets playing, so you already know what the pace of that game is going to be.

“It’s going to be just like the music I produce, the music that’s hot in the club. It’s all about setting the vibe.”

Mike WiLL Made-It has had a hand in songs such as Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles,” Beyoncé’s “Formation,” Kanye West’s “Mercy” and Rihanna’s “Pour It Up,” besides being an executive producer on Miley Cyrus’ platinum-selling fourth studio album, Bangerz. The Marietta, Georgia, native and Grammy-nominated producer just released his major label debut, Ransom 2, on his birthday, March 23.

“Innovation is a hallmark of ESPN, and this is a great way to connect music to the game action and create a unique experience for our fans,” said Sean Hanrahan, ESPN’s senior vice president of brand and marketing solutions.