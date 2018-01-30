Doug Williams: The real MVP

On Jan. 31, 1988, Williams directed the greatest offensive performance during a single quarter in NFL postseason history, throwing four touchdown passes as part of a 35-point, 356-yard second quarter in the Washington Redskins’ 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. He became the first African-American passer to both start in a Super Bowl and be selected the game’s MVP. And Williams also became a hero to black America.

That day in San Diego, with the weight of an entire race on his shoulders, Williams stood on the game’s biggest stage and displayed the skill, intellect and heart that black signal-callers supposedly lacked. Even now, 30 years later, discussing the groundbreaking moment stirs pride in Williams.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t” think about it, Williams said recently. “Not for what it meant to Doug Williams but because it was about much more than Doug Williams. It meant a lot to a whole lot of other people. All the political angles, what people would say depending on what I did, I knew all of that going into the game. But I tried not to put myself above the team and make it all about Doug Williams.

“I realized that no matter what happened, I was going to be a part of black history. For me, the best way to be talked about in black history was for the team to win the game. I didn’t want to be a part of black history and get my a– kicked. That’s why I always remembered the fact that the Redskins didn’t bring me to San Diego just to show off their black quarterback. I went to San Diego as the Redskins’ starting quarterback. And I went there to win.”

In the second quarter, Williams went 9-for-11. He passed for 228 yards and the four touchdowns. Overall, he completed 18 of 29 passes for 340 yards with one interception. Wide receiver Ricky Sanders (four receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the second quarter) and rookie running back Timmy Smith (five rushes for 122 yards and one touchdown) also made indelible marks during the Redskins’ stunning 15-minute run. Williams, however, was the story.

The bond that Williams still shares with former Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs provided the foundation for his historic achievement. Gibbs’ decision to bench quarterback Jay Schroeder before the playoffs and elevate Williams, the team’s backup for two seasons, set everything into motion. Going back even further, it was Gibbs who helped pave the way for Williams to become the first African-American QB picked in the first round of the draft post-merger. It was only fitting that Gibbs coached Williams as he broke through one of professional sports’ toughest barriers.

“Obviously, what he did that day … Doug really played great,” Gibbs said. “Our offense played great and our defense played great. Our defense doesn’t get enough credit for what it did, and I’ve always felt badly about that.

“But it was just something about [that day]. I could have closed my eyes, stuck my finger on that play chart, called whatever was there and it would have gone for 8 yards. Every play … it was just amazing. I’ve never experienced anything like that, before or since.”

We spoke with many key participants on both sides in the 1988 Super Bowl. Not surprisingly, the Broncos weren’t as eager as the Redskins to take a trip to the past. Decades later, what occurred in the game, and during the second quarter in particular, is still too painful for some former players to discuss. All those interviewed, however, expressed admiration for how Williams produced under an intense spotlight, and they credited him with opening doors for others.

Everyone quoted is identified by the titles they held during the 1988 Super Bowl.