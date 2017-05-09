Draymond Green is bored by these NBA playoffs

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, center, dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

With Golden State Warriors All-Stars Draymond Green and Kevin Durant at the podium following a 121-95 blowout win over the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, a reporter asked about the overall experience they’ve had this postseason.

Specifically, the reporter was curious as to whether the playoffs so far have been boring for the Warriors, who’ve swept their first two opponents. The answer, without a doubt, is yes — but the way Green and Durant responded? Priceless.

“Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,” Green enunciated, while Durant pretended to be sleeping, slouching his head and buzzing off some Zs.

Have the Warriors' playoff games been boring?

Kevin Durant: "Zzzzzzzzzzzz"

Draymond Green: "Bla, bla, bla, bla." pic.twitter.com/2R3O2YPkVF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time “blah” has been Green’s go-to response to something. In February, after he and Durant appeared to get into a verbal altercation on the sidelines during a game, Green screenshotted a Bleacher Report update about the situation and posted it to his Snapchat with the caption “blah blah blah blah blah.” He even handwrote “BLAH” on the screen in big red letters.

Green delivered his blahs this time around hours after he commented on the road to the NBA Finals that the Cleveland Cavaliers have faced this postseason. Like the Warriors, the Cavs have claimed sweeps in the first two rounds, marking the first time in NBA history that two teams have started the playoffs 8-0. But Green isn’t impressed with the Cavs, or with what the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors threw at them in each sweep.

The Cavaliers and Warriors are both 8-0 this postseason. We look at which team has been more impressive. pic.twitter.com/MWDO31hOhh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 9, 2017

“I thought teams would compete a little harder,” Green told ESPN’s Chris Haynes. “I just watched San Antonio-Houston. I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak.

“I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it’s going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don’t know what that something is.”

A real concern about the quality of basketball, or a petty shot from Green at the team the Warriors will likely face in the Finals? Seems like a little bit of both, which we’re here for.

We also support Green’s use of “blah” in postgame news conferences, even though it would’ve been way more epic if he responded to the question about whether the playoffs have been boring by channeling his inner Maximus Decimus Meridius and yelling “ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? IS THIS NOT WHY YOU ARE HERE?”

Next time, Draymond.