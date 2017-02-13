Even Adele knows Beyoncé was snubbed by the Grammys

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards were sprinkled with great moments, but was hampered — yet again — with another Beyoncé snub. We all rooted for Chance The Rapper as he lived his best life, clinching three Grammy wins — for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap Performance. “Glory be to God,” said Chance as he claimed his New Artist Award. “I claim this victory in the name of the Lord.” Bruno Mars tore up the stage with his funky tunes — and Cee-Lo Green looked like an actual physical representation of Mars’ recent “24k Magic.” Great moments right? But the show was, literally, a bit off-key.

More Music Chance the Rapper takes a chance on joy

The best Drake album that never existed

Anti: Rihanna's magnum opus

The Migos are on the rise everywhere else—so they should be at the Grammys Adele had a rough start to her “Fastlove” George Michael tribute. Adele cursed and then stopped her live performance and asked to start over. Major props to the songstress for the courage to self-direct a live Grammy show. Although she did significantly better the second time around, the solemn tribute didn’t do justice to the vibrant spirit of the George Michael we all wanted to celebrate. Next award show maybe? And Adele’s performance wasn’t the only thing off. Host James Corden was nowhere near as entertaining as he is while driving a car singing karaoke on his late-night TV show.

But who better to save a show than the Super Bowl 50 duo that is Bruno Mars and Beyoncé? Mars owned the tribute to Prince, channeling the legend’s electric vibes by delivering a powerful guitar solo.

THIS #GRAMMYs PERFORMANCE THOUGH! @BrunoMars I am so in love with you pic.twitter.com/NkSs9CesuD — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 13, 2017

And Beyoncé, although ultimately snubbed in three major categories, delivered one of the most artistic and beautiful performances in memory. Although that chair lean kept everyone’s blood pressure up for the duration of the performance, Mrs. Carter certainly brought the house down.

When Beyonce tipped in the chair: "Dear heavenly father protect those twins. The devil is a lie and no weapon against Beyonce shall prosper" pic.twitter.com/ZETcmOHx9N — busan babe™ (@melaninbarbie) February 13, 2017

Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, and A Tribe Called Quest delivered one of the most political performances of the night — rivaling Katy Perry’s “persist” moment. The crew memorialized Tribe’s Malik “Phife Dawg” Taylor, who died in March 2016, and performed a protest song called “We The People.” Q-Tip made it clear: “We’d like to say to all those people around the world, all those people who are pushing people in power to represent them: Tonight, we represent you.” Busta Rhymes even referred to President Donald Trump as “Agent Orange.” Let’s see if that one gets the commander in chief’s attention on Twitter.

Chance the Rapper was the crown prince. Accompanied by gospel royalty Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann, he took everyone to church with the greatest performance of the night.

Here’s a rundown of the winners and newly snubbed of the night.

NEW ARTIST, BEST RAP PERFORMANCE, BEST RAP ALBUM: Chance The Rapper, “No Problem,” and Coloring Book

Chance the Rapper took his line Milly Rocking / Scooping all these blessings / In my lap to a whole new level. Thanks to a new Grammy rule he became the first streaming-only artist to win the award(s). Although the powers that be tried to cut Chance the Rapper’s victory speech short by playing the infamous wrap-it-up music, he shouted back “Oh, I’ma talk, y’all can play the music if you want.” The Twitter universe was here for it — Talk that talk Chance! And yes, we’re all waiting on the memes. With emotions at an all-time high, Chance the Rapper’s energy translated into an electric live performance. This was his night, without a doubt.

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE: Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

Solange earned her first Grammy with her beautiful “Cranes in the Sky.” She was up against Rihanna (among other artists), a tough competitor and repeat Grammy winner. With her performance of “Cranes in the Sky” on Saturday Night Live, Solange solidified herself not only as a serious artist, but a visionary.

BEST R&B SONG: Maxwell, “Lake by the Ocean”

In was one of the toughest categories to call, but Maxwell’s “Lake” pulled it out. In competition with PartyNextDoor, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller, to the Grammy voters, Maxwell’s sweet sound still reigns supreme. Let’s face it, every now and then we need to slow it down, and who better to turn to than Maxwell? This was definitely a fair win.

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM: Beyoncé, Lemonade

Beyoncé’s hit album Lemonade gave us a story, complete with images, drama, and poetic prose that touched souls. Beyoncé delivered a prepared speech, reading from a gold card she brought to the stage. She addressed the importance of showing images that her children can be proud of, referring to her album visuals and her spectacular Super Bowl 50 performance. Unfortunately, she was one of the biggest upsets of the night.

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE, BEST RAP SONG: Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Although not at the award show — he’s on his Boy Meets World European tour — Drake took home both of these categories with his huge single, “Hotline Bling.” It’s a pretty catchy tune — 3 billion streams and counting — but when a Drake song that he doesn’t even rap on wins Best Rap song, we scratch our heads. If anything, this just further proves the theory that Drake probably could sell a million while breathing on a track.

RECORD, ALBUM, AND SONG OF THE YEAR: Adele, for “Hello,” and 25

Adele went three for three in the top categories, sweeping Beyoncé off her feet, and not in a good way. While there may be a case for Adele taking home Record of the Year and possibly even Song of the Year — even Adele knew there was no excuse for Album of the Year. During Adele’s acceptance speech for that award, she gushed her love for Beyoncé. “I can’t possibly accept this award,” said Adele. “And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé.” When the camera panned to Bey, she graciously lipped “I love you,” tears welled in her eyes. We’re not sure how many more Grammy snubs we or Bey can take, but this one they seemed to get 100 percent wrong.