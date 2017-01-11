‘For Black Girls’ celebrates beauty and empowerment

#BlackGirlMagic is more than just a hashtag. Black beauty and empowerment of black women is worthy of being celebrated beyond the recent accomplishments of black female public figures.

It’s something that Ruby L. Taylor, the founder of “For Black Girls,” took into account when creating the project that would celebrate the beauty and achievements of all black women through arts and media, 365 days of the year.

“I was encouraged to create a platform for girls and women to showcase their inner, as well as their outer, beauty,” Taylor said of For Black Girls in a statement on the website. “Joining forces with the talented Shanequa Gay to create the For Black Girls project has truly been magical and has led to the creation of something much bigger than I envisioned.”

Along with Gay, Taylor also enlisted the help of Bria Fernandez as co-producer, Natalie Meade as president of development and support, Jennae Petersen as the website designer and Ayanda Chisholm as the trailer creator — all black women — to see her vision come to fruition.

The re-launch of the project will kick off with a national event on Sept. 24 that will take place in Harlem, New York, Atlanta, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and online. The event, named the “Beautiful Me Day: The Augusta Savage Day of Black Girl Beauty,” was inspired by Augusta Savage, a sculptor and teacher who became one of the most influential artists during the Harlem Renaissance.

During the course of the day, there will be a screening of the award-winning documentary Beautiful Me, which was created to validate, uplift and celebrate black women and girls who struggle to find the beauty within themselves. Question-and-answer sessions will follow the film.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. For more information, visit ForBlackGirls.com