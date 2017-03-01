For National Women’s History Month, stories of Undefeated black women

United States’ Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

To kick off National Women’s History Month, we’re sharing stories about the most Undefeated women who we’ve written about since we launched in May 2016.

They include athletes, actresses, soldiers, musicians, educators, activists and journalists.

According to the National Women’s History Project, “recognizing the achievements of women in all facets of life – science, community, government, literature, art, sports, medicine – has a huge impact on the development of self-respect and new opportunities for girls and young women.”

Here are stories about special women who are truly Undefeated: