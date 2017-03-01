For National Women’s History Month, stories of Undefeated black women

Up Next

    United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Kelley D. Evans By @kelleysthrngrl

    To kick off National Women’s History Month, we’re sharing stories about the most Undefeated women who we’ve written about since we launched in May 2016.

    They include athletes, actresses, soldiers, musicians, educators, activists and journalists.

    According to the National Women’s History Project, “recognizing the achievements of women in all facets of life – science, community, government, literature, art, sports, medicine – has a huge impact on the development of self-respect and new opportunities for girls and young women.”

    Here are stories about special women who are truly Undefeated:

    1. LUPITA NYONG’O is always on the queenside
    2. MARY J. BLIGE opens up about her message, her music and yes — her marriage
    3. SERENA WILLIAMS sits down with Common to talk about race and identity
    4. CANDACE PARKER leads Sparks to WNBA championship
    5. The UNDEFEATED 44: African-Americans who shook up the world
    6. STACYE HARRIS — The first black woman to become an Air Force lieutenant general
    7. CHRISTINA HOPPER – The first black female fighter pilot to fly in wartime
    8. ISSA RAE and Insecure
    9. The world of AVA DUVERNAY
    10. SKYLAR DIGGINS and her game preparation
    11. White House reporter APRIL RYAN ON her family, her new book and dealing with Trump
    12. LAILA ALI on new mentoring campaign

    Kelley Evans is a general editor at The Undefeated. She is a food passionista, helicopter mom and an unapologetic southerner who spends every night with the cast of The Young and the Restless by way of her couch.

