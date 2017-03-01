Up Next
National Women's History Month
For National Women’s History Month, stories of Undefeated black women
From athletes and actresses to soldiers and writers, here are some of the amazing women we’ve written about
To kick off National Women’s History Month, we’re sharing stories about the most Undefeated women who we’ve written about since we launched in May 2016.
They include athletes, actresses, soldiers, musicians, educators, activists and journalists.
According to the National Women’s History Project, “recognizing the achievements of women in all facets of life – science, community, government, literature, art, sports, medicine – has a huge impact on the development of self-respect and new opportunities for girls and young women.”
Here are stories about special women who are truly Undefeated:
- LUPITA NYONG’O is always on the queenside
- MARY J. BLIGE opens up about her message, her music and yes — her marriage
- SERENA WILLIAMS sits down with Common to talk about race and identity
- CANDACE PARKER leads Sparks to WNBA championship
- The UNDEFEATED 44: African-Americans who shook up the world
- STACYE HARRIS — The first black woman to become an Air Force lieutenant general
- CHRISTINA HOPPER – The first black female fighter pilot to fly in wartime
- ISSA RAE and Insecure
- The world of AVA DUVERNAY
- SKYLAR DIGGINS and her game preparation
- White House reporter APRIL RYAN ON her family, her new book and dealing with Trump
- LAILA ALI on new mentoring campaign