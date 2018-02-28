Fritz Pollard Alliance, NFL officials to meet about Rooney Rule

INDIANAPOLIS — Amid growing concern about the future of the NFL’s Rooney Rule, league officials and the group that helps oversee compliance with the rule are planning to meet this week during the NFL scouting combine, a person familiar with the situation told The Undefeated.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, after breaking with the league in January over the Oakland Raiders’ handling of their head coaching opening, is eager to discuss proposals to strengthen the rule. The rule, which has been in place since 2003 for head coaches and expanded in 2009 to include general manager jobs and equivalent front-office positions, requires NFL teams to interview at least one candidate of color for these positions. The league and the alliance meet annually in December to review the rule’s effect on the previous hiring cycle and look ahead to the next one that occurs at the end of the regular season. But after what unfolded during the just-completed cycle, with one black coach hired out of seven openings — and especially with the Raiders’ position — alliance leaders called for another meeting.

At stake, some within the game say privately, is whether the rule can still be an effective tool to increase inclusion in hiring.

Although Raiders owner Mark Davis essentially provided a blueprint on how he violated the spirit of the rule during a news conference to reintroduce Jon Gruden as head coach, the league, after investigating the matter, ruled that the Raiders were in compliance. Basically, Davis subsequently told the league that the Raiders complied, so the NFL commissioner’s office said there was nothing to see there. The alliance disagreed.

In a rare break with its partner in promoting diversity, the alliance admonished the Raiders and the league office on Jan. 19 after initially acting too quickly in saying the team had complied.

“We believe the facts overwhelmingly point in the other direction,” a statement by the alliance read. “In his enthusiasm to hire Jon Gruden, Raiders owner Mark Davis failed to fulfill his obligation under the rule and should step forward and acknowledge he violated the rule.

“The NFL broke ground when it created the Rooney Rule, but it made the wrong call in refusing to penalize Mark Davis in this instance. Davis crossed the line, and we are disappointed in the League’s decision. The Rooney Rule and all of the League’s equal opportunity efforts need to be strengthened. We have called for meetings with the League to ensure that a process like this never happens again.”

In 2003, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s predecessor, Paul Tagliabue, fined former Detroit Lions general manager Matt Millen $200,000 for “failing to discharge his duties” under the requirement. It strains credulity to believe that every team has complied with the guidelines through every hiring cycle since the Lions flouted the rule. And based on the league’s white-glove treatment of the Raiders, the rule currently is toothless.

For the alliance, everything is on the table.

While seeking new methods to promote compliance, the group also hopes to enlist the league’s help in encouraging owners to expand their candidate pool for head coaching positions. Over many hiring cycles, owners have overwhelmingly filled the top coaching positions by picking among assistants on offense. Only one problem: On that side of the ball, there aren’t many brown and black coaches.

Goodell continues to maintain that the league is committed to inclusive hiring practices, with the Rooney Rule being the centerpiece of a multifaceted effort that also includes internships for minority coaches. However, there has been no appreciable change in the numbers that Goodell inherited. In 2006, Goodell’s first year as commissioner, the NFL had only seven head coaches of color. Today it has just eight.

When Goodell took office, there were four African-American general managers. Today, there are only three.

And when Goodell began charting the league’s course, none of its 32 clubs had a black president. The number still stands at zero.

For a league that’s 70 percent African-American, the NFL continues to fall short in hiring people of color to fill key decision-making positions from the front office to the field. Privately, some African-American assistants believe the commissioner’s office abdicated its responsibility after Davis so clearly laid out his missteps in rushing to bring back Gruden.

The irony is that at a time when the rule no longer appears to be effective in the NFL, corporate America has imitated the league in an attempt to improve its hiring record when it comes to diversity. Facebook, Pinterest, Intel, Xerox and Amazon are among the companies that have instituted their own version of the rule. Even the Pentagon has explored using some form of the rule to diversify its officer corps.

The question is will the NFL, after initially leading the way, finally step to the front of the line again?