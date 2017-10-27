How the NBA does the weirdest, wildest, most soulful Halloweens, ever

Up Next

    Whether it’s Michael Jordan as a knitting granny in 1992 or LeBron James as Prince in 2015, Halloween and the NBA go together like a weekend binge-fest and bomb snacks. Let’s look back — and let’s look at this weekend.

    Night King Winter Is Coming!!!! @kwebimageinc @anitramichelle @shineblackhawk #StayMe7o

    A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on

    About last night. #SquadTies #HappyHalloween

    A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

    That would u live for me love… cause that die for me shit too easy ❤️ #TheShumperts

    A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on

    Akeem #comingtoamerica

    A post shared by Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) on

    I say Jerome in the house, in ya mouth!!!!

    A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

    Paul Pierce as Rick James

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

     

