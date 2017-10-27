Up Next
NBA
How the NBA does the weirdest, wildest, most soulful Halloweens, ever
From as far back as 1998 — and from as recently as last night — the NBA (and friends) take dressing up seriously
Whether it’s Michael Jordan as a knitting granny in 1992 or LeBron James as Prince in 2015, Halloween and the NBA go together like a weekend binge-fest and bomb snacks. Let’s look back — and let’s look at this weekend.
Ladies and gentleman Paul Pierce !!!:)) #legend #this #guyyyyyy 😂😂😂 http://t.co/XCdxDmNKWf—
Marcin Gortat (@MGortat) October 31, 2014