5th Quarter: Clark Atlanta University Mighty Marching Panthers

Behind the scenes with the band as it prepares for homecoming

Clark Atlanta University Mighty Marching Panthers’ drum major KD Lockhart looks intensely into the crowd after their halftime performance during homecoming, Oct. 21, 2017. Lynsey Weatherspoon for The Undefeated

The 5th Quarter in the world of football games at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) takes place after the game, when the bands of the two opposing schools battle each other for bragging rights to the best musical performance. These displays of musical showmanship, from the choreographed routines to the song selection, require a lot of practice and work by every member of the team. The Undefeated goes behind the curtain to reveal what goes into pulling off those amazing performances.

Band members practice without the help of stadium lights during practice Oct. 19.

Sophomore Kenny Payne rests his cymbals against himself during band practice.

Drummers practice while waiting on the rest of the band members to arrive Oct. 20.

Baritone euphonium players practice a key part of a song in the Clark Atlanta band room.

Mighty Marching Panthers stand at rest before marching around campus Oct. 20.

Sophomore sousaphone Armahni Clark (right) prepares to march with bandmates Oct. 20.

Drum major KD Lockhart leads the band in preparation for homecoming, Oct. 20, 2017.

The Essence Dance Team practices on the field with the band Oct. 20 before their homecoming game on the 21st.

Drum major KD Lockhart performs a back bend during homecoming, Oct. 21, 2017.

Drum major KD Lockhart leads the band to the field for their performance during homecoming Oct. 21.

Band director Tomisha Brock leads the band as they play for the homecoming court. Brock is the first woman to serve as band director at Clark Atlanta University and the first woman band director in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Freshman trumpet player Trevaundre Evans dances during homecoming Oct. 21.

Marching Panthers heckle members of the Albany State University band during Clark Atlanta’s homecoming game.

Essence Dance Team members sway in the stands at the end of the game.

Mighty Marching Panthers march onto the field.

