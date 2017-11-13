Bethune-Cookman upsets North Carolina Central on Hail Mary pass

NCCU freshman quarterback Chauncey Caldwell (#12) on accounted for 248 of NCCU’s 307 yards of total offense, on Saturday, Nov. 11 against Bethune-Cookman.

After taking its first lead of the game with 16 seconds remaining, North Carolina Central had to feel good about its chances of beating Bethune-Cookman. A 15-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard Chauncey Caldwell–Xavier McCoy connection put the Eagles ahead 10-7.

The Eagles opted for a short kickoff that put Bethune-Cookman only 48 yards away from the end zone. Larry Brihm Jr.‘s first pass fell incomplete, and the team opted to have him heave it down the field on his second pass attempt.

Keavon Mitchell corralled the last-ditch toss and the Wildcats (6-4, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) completed a major upset by beating NCCU, 13-10, on the road on Nov. 11. That was one of only two receptions for Mitchell, while Brihm accumulated only 90 yards, most coming on the Hail Mary.

The Wildcats and NCCU (7-3, 5-2) are tied for third in the conference.

Top HBCU performances

Wide receiver Cedric Jackson recorded a season-high 10 receptions for 193 yards and three touchdowns in Langston’s 38-19 win over Wayland Baptist. Quarterback Jaylen Lowe had himself a day as he passed for a season-high 293 yards on 21-of-34 passing with three touchdowns. For the first time since 1973, Langston, the NAIA’s eighth-ranked team, finished undefeated (10-0). The 1973 team went 11-0. This will be Langston’s first home playoff game in program history.

went 12 for 19 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and two scores. All three of Johnson’s touchdown throws were hauled in by , who closed the day with nine catches for 253 yards. Howard’s Bryan Cook recorded two interceptions in the Bison’s 28-24 victory over Norfolk State. With the Bison’s one loss in the conference and North Carolina Central’s last-second defeat against Bethune-Cookman, Howard finds itself in second place in the MEAC standings behind North Carolina A&T.