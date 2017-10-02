Up Next
HBCU football
Florida A&M’s Elijah Price does a number on North Carolina Central
And Grambling State’s DeVante Kincade steps in for injured starter and throws for three touchdowns…
Florida A&M’s Elijah Price had six tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the Rattlers’ 24-17 loss to North Carolina Central. The Eagles found the end zone with just over two minutes remaining in the game to avoid overtime.
Top HBCU performances
- Grambling quarterback DeVante Kincade came off the bench, replaced Geremy Hickbottom after a first-quarter injury and passed for three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 31-20 win over Clark Atlanta. Kincade passed for 230 yards on 19-of-31 passing during the 20th anniversary of the Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field.
- South Carolina State’s Darius Leonard had 13 tackles, including eight solo, versus North Carolina A&T in the Bulldogs’ 21-7 loss to the Aggies.
- Southern University’s Danny Johnson returned a punt 68 yards to give the Jaguars a 14-0 lead over Fort Valley State. Herbert Edwards ripped off 141 rushing yards on 19 carries as Southern won, 31-14.
- North Carolina Central safety Davanta Reynolds returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown. He finished with four tackles, besides scoring the Eagles second score of the game.
- Texas Southern’s Aaron Cuevas tied the longest made field goal in the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season, 49 yards, in the Tigers’ 24-17 loss to Alcorn State.