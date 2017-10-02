Florida A&M’s Elijah Price does a number on North Carolina Central

Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Kareem Smith (19) sweeps the end after a reception in the 2nd half of an NCAA college football game between Florida A&M and North Carolina Central at Bragg memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. North Carolina Central defeated Florida A&M 21-14.

Florida A&M’s Elijah Price had six tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the Rattlers’ 24-17 loss to North Carolina Central. The Eagles found the end zone with just over two minutes remaining in the game to avoid overtime.

Top HBCU performances

Grambling quarterback DeVante Kincade came off the bench, replaced Geremy Hickbottom after a first-quarter injury and passed for three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 31-20 win over Clark Atlanta. Kincade passed for 230 yards on 19-of-31 passing during the 20th anniversary of the Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field.

South Carolina State's Darius Leonard had 13 tackles, including eight solo, versus North Carolina A&T in the Bulldogs' 21-7 loss to the Aggies.

Southern University’s Danny Johnson returned a punt 68 yards to give the Jaguars a 14-0 lead over Fort Valley State. Herbert Edwards ripped off 141 rushing yards on 19 carries as Southern won, 31-14.

North Carolina Central safety Davanta Reynolds returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown. He finished with four tackles, besides scoring the Eagles second score of the game.

Texas Southern’s Aaron Cuevas tied the longest made field goal in the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season, 49 yards, in the Tigers’ 24-17 loss to Alcorn State.