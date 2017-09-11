Up Next
HBCU football
NC A&T’s Cartwright, Bell make a huge statement in blowout of Mars Hill
Caylin Newton, Howard come up short against Kent State
Marquell Cartwright, the backup to Tarik Cohen the last two seasons, is making the most of his opportunity as North Carolina A&T’s featured running back, rushing for 121 yards on 18 carries in the Aggies’ 56-0 win over Mars Hill. Elijah Bell also had a stellar day, with six catches for 60 yards, and three touchdowns. Bell’s three scores were part of a five-touchdown first half for North Carolina A&T, which improved to 2-0 on the season. Bell, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference freshman of the year, has five touchdowns – and counting – so far this year.
Top HBCU performances:
- The Howard University Bison, the talk of college football the past week after their historic win over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, missed an opportunity (by a touchdown!) to become the first FCS school to beat two FBS schools in one season. Despite a 20-carry, 167-yard effort by running back Anthony Philyaw, Kent State held off Howard. Howard quarterback Caylin Newton ran for two touchdowns and threw for 225 yards (including a 75-yard toss to sophomore wideout Jequez Ezzard), in the Bison’s 38-31 loss.
- Alcorn’s Brady Smith had 14 tackles in the team’s 17-10 loss to Florida International.
- Hampton Pirates wide receiver Aulden Knight had four catches for 172 yards, including a 78-yard grab, and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ 28-15 victory over Delaware State.
- Norfolk State’s Kyle Archie had 14 tackles in the Spartans’ 20-6 loss to William & Mary.
- Prairie View A&M running back Dawonya Tucker finished with 95 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in the Panthers’ 44-31 loss to Sam Houston State.
- Jackson State’s Terrell Kennedy had 154 punt and kick return yards in the Tigers’ 17-15 loss to Tennessee State. Kennedy finished with 89 kick return yards and kickoff returned for a score.
- Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Quinn McElfresh hauled in seven catches for 154 yards in the team’s 55-3 loss to Southern Illinois.
- Bethune-Cookman quarterback Larry Brihm Jr. completed 25 of 39 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Wildcats’ 28-23 win over Southeastern Louisiana.