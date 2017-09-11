NC A&T’s Cartwright, Bell make a huge statement in blowout of Mars Hill

Marquell Cartwright, the backup to Tarik Cohen the last two seasons, is making the most of his opportunity as North Carolina A&T’s featured running back, rushing for 121 yards on 18 carries in the Aggies’ 56-0 win over Mars Hill. Elijah Bell also had a stellar day, with six catches for 60 yards, and three touchdowns. Bell’s three scores were part of a five-touchdown first half for North Carolina A&T, which improved to 2-0 on the season. Bell, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference freshman of the year, has five touchdowns – and counting – so far this year.

Top HBCU performances:

The Howard University Bison, the talk of college football the past week after their historic win over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, missed an opportunity (by a touchdown!) to become the first FCS school to beat two FBS schools in one season. Despite a 20-carry, 167-yard effort by running back Anthony Philyaw, Kent State held off Howard. Howard quarterback Caylin Newton ran for two touchdowns and threw for 225 yards (including a 75-yard toss to sophomore wideout Jequez Ezzard), in the Bison’s 38-31 loss.

Alcorn’s Brady Smith had 14 tackles in the team’s 17-10 loss to Florida International.

Hampton Pirates wide receiver Aulden Knight had four catches for 172 yards, including a 78-yard grab, and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ 28-15 victory over Delaware State.

Norfolk State’s Kyle Archie had 14 tackles in the Spartans’ 20-6 loss to William & Mary.

Prairie View A&M running back Dawonya Tucker finished with 95 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in the Panthers’ 44-31 loss to Sam Houston State.

Jackson State’s Terrell Kennedy had 154 punt and kick return yards in the Tigers’ 17-15 loss to Tennessee State. Kennedy finished with 89 kick return yards and kickoff returned for a score.

Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Quinn McElfresh hauled in seven catches for 154 yards in the team’s 55-3 loss to Southern Illinois.

Bethune-Cookman quarterback Larry Brihm Jr. completed 25 of 39 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Wildcats’ 28-23 win over Southeastern Louisiana.