Chance the Rapper, Chadwick Boseman are among impressive list of HBCU graduation speakers

Others include April Ryan, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Tom Joyner, Andrew Young and Angela Rye
Graduations at America’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are underway, with most of them running from this weekend through the end of May.
The headliner is Howard University graduate Chadwick Boseman, who will deliver the commencement address Saturday at his alma mater. The Black Panther star will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
“I’m excited to return to The Mecca in celebration of the achievements of our illustrious students,” Boseman said in announcing the keynote address. “Let’s listen, learn and build with one another.”
Graduates at Dillard University in New Orleans are looking forward to what Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper has to say (or rap) on Saturday. Chance, who has stated an interest in HBCUs, is known for his philanthropy and love for his hometown, Chicago.
“The activism is a bonus with Chance,” said Dillard president Walter Kimbrough. “I thought he made for a great commencement speaker because of his spirit of being entrepreneurial and authentic. But his civic engagement, including encouraging people to vote, and willingness to speak out on issues, like his recent opposition to a Heineken ad, are just as paramount.”
Two graduation speakers, April Ryan and William Pickard, are doing double duty this graduation season. Ryan, the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, spoke at Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 5 and will be Claflin College’s speaker Saturday in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Pickard, CEO of Regal Plastics and a McDonald’s franchisee, gave back-to-back commencement addresses on May 5 at Stillman College and on May 6 at Talladega College, both in Alabama.
Tom Joyner, the radio host and HBCU advocate and philanthropist, is the speaker at three graduations, including two on the same day: On April 28, he spoke at Concordia College in Alabama. On May 19, he’s scheduled to deliver the address at Morgan State’s commencement at 10 a.m. in Baltimore and speak at Morris Brown College in Atlanta at 4 p.m.
Here is the list of commencement speakers. (Some schools didn’t respond to questions or haven’t announced who their speakers will be.)
|School
|Date
|Speaker
|Alabama A&M University
|May 4
|State Rep. Anthony Daniels
|Alabama State University
|May 12
|Duncan Kirkwood
|Albany State University
|May 5
|Judge Penny Brown Reynolds, Ken Boler
|Alcorn State University
|May 5
|Christy Pickering
|Allen University
|May 12
|Joan Robinson Berry
|American Baptist College
|May 17
|Rev. James A. Forbes Jr.
|Arkansas Baptist College
|April 28
|Barrett Hatches
|Benedict College
|May 12
|Shaun King
|Bennett College
|May 5
|April Ryan
|Bethune-Cookman University
|May 5
|U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Henry Thomas
|Bishop State Community College
|May 10
|Jill Biden
|Bluefield State College
|May 12
|Angelo Taylor Smothers
|Bowie State University
|May 22
|Eunique Jones Gibson
|Central State University
|May 5
|Malik Perkins
|Cheyney University of Pennsylvania
|May 12
|Irvin Clark
|Claflin University
|May 12
|April Ryan
|Clark Atlanta University
|May 21
|Don Lemon
|Clinton College
|May 4
|Rev. Reginald Sharpe
|Coahoma Community College
|May 12
|Constance Harvey
|Concordia College – Alabama
|April 28
|Tom Joyner
|Coppin State University
|May 19
|Stedman Graham
|Delaware State University
|May 12
|James McBride
|Denmark Technical College
|May 4
|Tim Hardee
|Dillard University
|May 12
|Chance the Rapper
|Edward Waters College
|May 5
|Herman J. Felton Jr.
|Elizabeth City State University
|May 12
|Margaret Spellings
|Fayetteville State University
|May 12
|U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield
|Fisk University
|May 7
|Andrew Young
|Florida A&M University
|May 4
|Robert “Rob” Hardy Jr.
|Florida Memorial University
|May 12
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Fort Valley State University
|May 12
|Tyrone Poole
|Gadsden State Community College
|May 10
|Students Logan Davis, Katie Finlayson, Antwon Hoyt
|Grambling State University
|May 11
|Cynthia Marshall
|H. Councill Trenholm State Technical College
|May 11
|Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington
|Hampton University
|May 13
|Ruth E. Carter
|Harris-Stowe State University
|May 12
|Vivica A. Fox
|Howard University
|May 12
|Chadwick Boseman
|Huston-Tillotson University
|May 5
|Michael T. Gibson
|Interdenominational Theological Center
|May 10
|Rev. Mark A. Lomax
|J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College
|May 11
|Andrew Hugine Jr.
|Jackson State University
|April 28
|Chokwe Lumumba
|Jarvis Christian College
|May 5
|Jesse J. Holland
|Johnson C. Smith University
|May 20
|Marc Morial
|Kentucky State University
|May 12
|Randal Pinkett
|Lane College
|April 28
|Van Jones
|Langston University
|May 12
|Thomas Henderson
|Lawson State Community College – Birmingham Campus
|May 12
|Randall Woodfin
|Le Moyne-Owen College
|May 12
|Jesse J. Holland
|Lincoln University – Missouri
|May 12
|Steve Pemberton
|Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
|May 6
|U.S. Rep. Alma S. Adams
|Livingstone College
|May 4
|State Sen. Dan T. Blue
|Meharry Medical College
|May 19
|Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome M. Adams
|Miles College
|May 6
|Mae C. Jemison
|Mississippi Valley State University
|May 5
|Sean Suggs
|Morehouse College
|May 20
|U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr.
|Morehouse School of Medicine
|May 19
|Dayna Matthew
|Morgan State University
|May 19
|Tom Joyner
|Morris Brown College
|May 19
|Tom Joyner
|Norfolk State University
|May 5
|Va. Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax
|North Carolina A&T State University
|May 12
|State Sen. Joel Ford
|North Carolina Central University
|May 12
|Bakari Sellers
|Oakwood University
|May 12
|Darryl Bell
|Paine College
|May 6
|Michael Lucius Lomax
|Paul Quinn College
|May 5
|Harry LaRosiliere
|Philander Smith College
|May 5
|Sophia A. Nelson
|Prairie View A & M University
|May 12
|Lonnie Bunch III
|Rust College
|April 29
|Ruth Simmons
|Saint Augustine’s University
|May 12
|William H. Wright II
|Savannah State University
|May 5
|Marion Orr
|Selma University
|May 11
|Milton Safford
|Shaw University
|May 12
|Bakari Sellers
|Shelton State Community College
|May 4
|Bill Ashley
|Shorter College
|May 4
|Scott Preston
|Simmons College – Kentucky
|May 20
|Sadiqa Reynolds
|South Carolina State University
|May 11
|Dorothea “Dee” Dawkins-Haigler
|Southern University and A&M College
|May 11
|Angela Rye
|Southern University at New Orleans
|May 12
|Antonio “Tony” Clayton
|Southern University at Shreveport
|May 15
|Patricia Russell-McCloud
|Southwestern Christian College
|May 12
|Stanley Tolbert
|Spelman College
|May 20
|Rosalind Brewer
|St. Philip’s College
|May 11
|Renee Flores
|Stillman College
|May 5
|William F. Pickard
|Talladega College
|May 6
|William F. Pickard
|Tennessee State University
|May 5
|Eric Thomas, Keisha Bottoms
|Texas College
|May 5
|Kevin W. Williams
|Texas Southern University
|May 12
|Roland Martin
|Tougaloo College
|May 6
|Derrick Johnson
|Tuskegee University
|May 12
|Baron M. Witherspoon Sr.
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|May 12
|Johnny C. Taylor Jr.
|University of Maryland Eastern Shore
|May 25
|Calvin G. Butler
|University of the District of Columbia
|May 12
|Harry E. Johnson Sr.
|University of the Virgin Islands
|May 17, May 18
|Danny Glover
|Virginia State University
|May 13
|U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax
|Virginia Union University
|May 12
|Keshia Knight Pulliam
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|May 5
|Kym Whitley
|Voorhees College
|May 5
|Sheryl Underwood
|West Virginia State University
|May 12
|William Theodore “Ted” McDaniel Jr.
|Wilberforce University
|May 5
|Benjamin L. Crump
|Wiley College
|May 5
|David L. Beckley
|Winston-Salem State University
|May 18
|Byron Pitts
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|May 12
|Nikole Hannah-Jones