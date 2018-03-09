When Morgan State looked out for No. 1

Lacrosse powerhouse Washington and Lee welcomed up-and-comer Morgan State to 3,000-seat Wilson Field in Lexington, Virginia, on March 9, 1975.

How did the Division I blue-chip program come to play the Division II team from Baltimore on the rise? Morgan State coach Chip Silverman became professional friends with Washington and Lee coach Jack Emmer, and after some conversation about the possibility of playing one another, the coaches decided to square off to open the season. This was the third straight year the teams met in the opener.

W&L came into the game with a 28-game winning streak in the regular season, two consecutive unbeaten regular seasons and back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament semifinals. W&L had not lost at home in three years. The Bears, the first historically black college or university (HBCU) with a lacrosse team, lost to Washington College in the opening round of the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s division tournament in 1973 and would fall to Washington College again in the NCAA’s College Division lacrosse tournament in 1975.

Even though the Generals had defeated the Bears the year before, Morgan State was confident this was going to be its year, and it proved prophetic. The Bears defeated No. 1 Washington and Lee, 8-7, in one of the biggest upsets by an HBCU over a Division I program.

More than 40 years later, members of the Morgan State team gathered at the Lacrosse National Hall of Fame and Museum in Sparks, Maryland, to remember the game – from the bus ride to the meal they had the night before, the play that turned the tide and sitting in the mud when it was over.

This is an oral history of the game that shook up the lacrosse world.

Everyone quoted is identified by the titles they held during that 1975 opener.