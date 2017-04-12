Howard University guard will transfer to Missouri State

Howard Bison guard James Miller (33) goes to the basket in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center.

Howard redshirt junior guard James “JT” Miller, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, announced Monday that he is transferring to Missouri State and will play immediately as a graduate transfer.

Miller, who graduates May 13, scored 14.7 points a game last season and helped the Bison advance to the semifinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament. He received a medical redshirt after missing most of the 2015-16 season with a broken hand.

“I think it was the perfect move for me,” Miller said Monday night. “The Missouri Valley Conference is a great league, and the school has a great coaching staff.”

Other schools interested in Miller included Georgia, Georgia Tech, James Madison, George Washington and Albany.

Howard is also expected to lose James Daniel, the nation’s leading scorer from two years ago, who missed all but two games last season with a broken foot. Daniel, who has received interest from schools from the Big 10, Big East and SEC, said he has narrowed his choices to Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State and DePaul.