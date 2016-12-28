ICYMI: It’s not too late for writers to get schooled by Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes accepts the Norman Lear Achievement Award onstage at the 27th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 23, 2016 in Century City, California.

All screenwriters, producers and writers might want to pay close attention. Shonda Rhimes is offering up some advice. Known as the queen of Thursday night for her shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder on ABC, Rhimes is the most recent celebrity to join the online instructing platform MasterClass, where she will conduct a writing for television course.

According to Black Enterprise, Rhimes’ course will cover pitching, script writing and give instructions on how to run a writer’s room. The class will include more than five hours of lessons, along with exclusive access to the Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal scripts, plus much more.

Launched by David Rogier and Aaron Rasmussen, MasterClass provides online classes from world-renowned instructors. Each class offers a unique learning experience that includes video lessons, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction and more. MasterClass’ current roster includes courses taught by Usher and Serena Williams.

Rhimes launched her shows under her production company ShondaLand. She is the first black woman to create and executive produce a top 10 network series, with Grey’s Anatomy. Her course will be offered on the MasterClass online platform.