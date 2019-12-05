Prairie View is new atop Division I and Benedict College retains its top Division II spot in December ranking

Who are the best HBCU bands in the land? We rate and explain why in a series of rankings this season.

It’s December, and we’re done with the classic football games, homecomings and most performances, so these are the penultimate ESPN/The Undefeated HBCU Band Rankings of the season before we crown champions.

Prairie View A&M is the new top Division I band for the first time in the rankings, moving up to No. 1 from No. 8 in November and replacing Jackson State. But the Marching Storm had been ranked No. 2 in September and No. 3 in October. The school from Prairie View, Texas, made the leap because of top performances in drum majors and auxiliary (No.1), percussion (No. 2), and musicality (No. 3).

“All of us involved with the Marching Storm feel extremely thankful, because we have support systems that make doing what we do so much easier,” said Prairie View director of bands Tim Zachery. “We want to thank our fans, alumni, students, staff and administration. I have to give a shout-out to all the HBCU band directors across the country because I definitely understand the type of job we have.”

The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction retains its top spot in the Division II rating. Before being No. 1 in November, it was No. 2 in October. In September, however, it didn’t make the top 10, so its ascent to the top spot has come from improving its performances as the season progressed. Benedict, in Columbia, South Carolina, stayed on top because of its rankings in percussion (No. 1), musicality (No. 2) and drill and design (No. 3), besides No. 5 finishes in auxiliary and drum major.

Also in Division II, Allen University, whose program is only three years old made the top 10 for the first time at No. 7, and its dance team was No. 1 in the auxiliary category. Fort Valley State finished again in the top 10 overall at No. 5 and its drum majors were No. 1. Shaw University also finished its highest ever at No. 4 overall.

“The ESPN/Undefeated rankings serve a major purpose as it relates to the growth and improvement of our HBCU bands,” said Don P. Roberts, the rankings’ executive consultant. “HBCU band directors know that most rankings and polls really have no purpose. Our rankings are not based on popularity, but more so on the critique and objectivity of some of the most outstanding musicians, band directors and choreographers in America.”

The rankings, conducted by two six-person panels of current and retired band directors, and choreographers from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), evaluate bands on musicality, drill and design, percussion, auxiliary corps and drum majors. Judges critique the bands’ routines, then provide that feedback to the programs.

Top 10 HBCU Division I Bands Overall Rank Drum Major Drill Design Musicality Percussion Auxiliary 1. +7 Prairie View A&M 1 . 13 . 3 . 2 . 1 . 2. Bethune-Cookman 4 . 8 . 1 . 12 . 2 . 3. +1 Southern 8 . 5 . 5 . 6 . 3 . 4. +2 North Carolina A&T 3 . 11 . 9 . 11 . 4 . 5. Morgan State 9 . 4 . 14 . 1 . 5 . 6. -4 Jackson State 11 . 3 . 4 . 16 . 6 . 7. +3 Alabama A&M 12 . 1 . 8 . 17 . 7 . 8. Grambling State 13 . 10 . 6 . 7 . 8 . 9. -4 Hampton 5 . 9 . 16 . 3 . 9 . 10. -1 Tennessee State 2 . 15 . 7 . 19 . 10 . Drum Major Prairie View A&M Tennessee State North Carolina A&T Bethune-Cookman Hampton Drill and Design Alabama A&M Norfolk State Jackson State Morgan State Southern Musicality Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M Prairie View A&M Jackson State Southern Percussion Morgan State Prairie View A&M Hampton Norfolk State Florida A&M Auxiliaries Prairie View A&M Bethune-Cookman Southern North Carolina A&T Morgan State

Bethune-Cookman



Southern



Alabama A&M



Top 10 HBCU Division II Bands Overall Rank Drum Major Drill Design Musicality Percussion Auxiliary 1. Benedict 5 . 3 . 2 . 1 . 5 . 2. +5 Virginia State 2 . 5 . 3 . 2 . 10 . 3. Talladega 16 . 6 . 7 . 4 . 4 . 4. Shaw 3 . 12 . 9 . 3 . 16 . 5. -2 Fort Valley State 1 . 7 . 4 . 8 . 6 . 6. +4 Winston-Salem State 12 . 4 . 1 . 7 . 15 . 7. Allen 8 . 14 . 10 . 11 . 1 . 8. -4 Elizabeth City State 4 . 1 . 8 . 5 . 19 . 9. Albany State 13 . 2 . 13 . 19 . 2 . 10. -2 Kentucky State 15 . 8 . 5 . 15 . 13 . Drum Major Fort Valley State Virginia State Shaw Elizabeth City State Benedict Drill and Design Elizabeth City State Albany State Benedict Winston-Salem State Virginia State Musicality Winston-Salem State Benedict Virginia State Fort Valley State Kentucky State Percussion Benedict Virginia State Shaw Talladega Elizabeth City State Auxiliaries Allen Albany State Tuskegee Talladega Benedict

Elizabeth City State



Fort Valley State



Virginia State



Band judging criteria

Drum Major: Conducting, baton carriage, utilization of space, marching technique, accuracy and definition, style and discipline.

Drill and Design: Intervals and spacing, creativity, marching style, precision in timing, definition of patterns, showmanship, instrument carriage and showmanship.

Musicality: Tone, intonation, balance, technique, consistency of style, interpretation and musical effect.

Percussion: Rudimental excellence, general appearance, showmanship, technique/stick control, drill execution, style consistency and discipline.

Auxiliaries: Dance/flag routine, baton/flag carriage, utilization of space, marching/strut technique, uniform, style and more.