‘Insecure’ recap: Lawrence’s double shot and Issa’s reality check

an emotionally battered and bruised (and physically drained) Lawrence is parked outside Issa’s apartment in the episode’s final scene.

. The ball’s no longer primarily in his court. He and Tasha are through (for now). He’s not great at being single. And unbeknownst to Lawrence, the guy who broke him and Issa up is back in the picture. And Daniel and Issa looked mighty comfortable in that diner. It just might be time for an emergency chapter meeting in the #LawrenceHive.