Inside Afropunk

As an independent journalist, Kholood work with stills, audio, video, writing and editing. She also teach photography to a group of preteens at an after-school program through the Bronx Documentary Center. Prior to living in New York City, Kholood was a coordinator at Pictures of the Year International for two years.
Kholood is interested in exploring the relationship between individual and group identity, the concept of "Home," the ever-shifting social and political makeup of the Middle East, gender-based issues, mental illness and the unseen aftermath of trauma. Her work has appeared in the the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Reuters, the Denver Post, the Phoenix New Times and a variety of Midwestern publications, with video editing for TIME.com and VSCO. I received a masters degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri in 2015.
Melissa Bunni Elian is a Haitian-American journalist based in New York who uses words, photos and video to tell multimedia stories. Melissa, better known as Bunni, exposed her first roll of film in 2008 while studying Human Biology at the State University of New York, Albany. The following year she shifted studies to Journalism and has been telling stories ever since. Bunni’s work focuses on the different experiences within the Pan-African Diaspora and has been featured in National Geographic, Slate, New York Times, PBS, New York Daily News, The Daily Beast and Global Post.