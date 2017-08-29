Inside Afropunk

As an independent journalist, Kholood work with stills, audio, video, writing and editing. She also teach photography to a group of preteens at an after-school program through the Bronx Documentary Center. Prior to living in New York City, Kholood was a coordinator at Pictures of the Year International for two years. Kholood is interested in exploring the relationship between individual and group identity, the concept of "Home," the ever-shifting social and political makeup of the Middle East, gender-based issues, mental illness and the unseen aftermath of trauma. Her work has appeared in the the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Reuters, the Denver Post, the Phoenix New Times and a variety of Midwestern publications, with video editing for TIME.com and VSCO. I received a masters degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri in 2015.