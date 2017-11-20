Jackson State proves to be more than a ‘pit stop’ for Alcorn State as Tigers upset Braves, 7-3

Alcorn State quarterback Noah Johnson (13) hurdles a Jackson State defender during the game at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Jackson Saturday.

Thanks to Terrell Kennedy‘s 69-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Jackson State upset Alcorn State, 7-3, in the regular-season finale.

After going 0-7 to start the season, Jackson State won three of its last four, including Saturday’s victory over the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East Division champion Alcorn State.

Kennedy finished with 73 yards on four carries, while the Tigers’ defense bottled up Alcorn State’s De’Lance Turner and the Braves’ running game. Alcorn State had an 11-game winning streak against division foes and clinched the division title last week, securing its berth in a fourth consecutive SWAC championship game.

Before the game, Braves coach Fred McNair referred to the contest against Jackson State as a “pit stop” to the SWAC title game on Dec. 2.

Top HBCU performances

Amir Hall passed for 332 yards and two touchdowns on 34-of-60 passing in Bowie State’s 45-35 loss to Delta State in the NCAA’s Super Region 2 playoff.

Savannah State's Stefen Banks finished with three sacks and four tackles for loss in the Tigers' 34-10 win over South Carolina State.

Yahkee Johnson rushed for 144 yards and two scores on 22 carries in what was potentially Hampton's last 'Real HU' game as a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Johnson's 15-yard touchdown with a little more than 11 minutes remaining gave the Pirates the winning points in their 20-17 victory over Howard.

Virginia State's undefeated season came to a screeching halt in a 35-9 loss to West Georgia in the opening round of the Division II playoffs. VSU, which won the CIAA football championship, managed only 70 yards on the ground and 277 total in the defeat. The Trojans (10-1) scored the fewest points they have all year but ended their season with double-digit wins for the first time since 2014.