Jill Scott: singer, poet, model, actress and now Hallmark greeting card author

If there has ever been a time you’ve listened to any Jill Scott album and wished to capture her brilliant lyrics to use for a special person, don’t worry. Scott has done it for you.

The sultry award-winning singer, whose veteran career also includes modeling and acting, is now adding greeting card writer to her resume. That’s right. All of Scott’s perfect words for just the right moments are now being offered through Hallmark’s Mahogany brand just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Jill Scott Collection, announced last week, is a project the 44-year-old songwriter dedicated time to in order to ensure the cards — most of which are written by Scott herself — contain design, editorial and sound elements that capture exactly what the consumer is looking for in a card from Scott. The themes are largely a reflection of Scott’s positively bubbly yet tranquil personality, and are carefully crafted using unique layers of colors, natural textures and soothing metallics, according to a press release.

The collection will include 20 cards for special occasions such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation, friendship, love and support, all in the range of $3.99 to $5.59. Next year, the Jill Scott Collection will expand beyond cards to include notebooks, mugs, trinket trays and pouches.

“The Mahogany brand is genuine, progressive and optimistic — values that are important to me and reflected in my music and poetry, and now, through my card collection,” Scott said in a statement. “I was inspired by highlights within my own life — love, marriage, motherhood — in the writing behind these cards, and I am excited to be involved in a project that will give others another way to express their love to the people that matter most to them.”

Though Hallmark Mahogany remains one of the most prominent brands to sell cards specifically for people of color, it isn’t the only one. Artful Greetings, an African-American-owned company created by CEO Lonita Whitted, has been operating since 1972 and offers cards for all occasions and holidays that feature “original artwork targeted to and created by African-Americans.” The Afro Card Co., founded in 2005, is based in the United Kingdom and provides “vibrant, fashionable, unique, contemporary and stylish greeting cards that reflect the personality, taste, lifestyle and diversity of the black community.” Outside of the United States, the company supplies markets in the Caribbean, Bermuda and South Africa.