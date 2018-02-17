Inside Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins first All-Star Weekend

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks (center) instructs participants in the Jr. NBA Clinic at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles Feb. 16. Collins competed for Team USA in the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Challenge.

John Collins, the No. 19 overall 2017 NBA draft pick and Atlanta Hawks rookie, let The Undefeated get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the first day of his first NBA All-Star Weekend, which is taking place in Los Angeles this year.