The last time the Wizards won in Boston, Isaiah Thomas wasn’t a Celtic

John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards waits to defend against the Boston Celtics in the second half during the game at TD Garden on April 16, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts.

To say that playing on the road against the Boston Celtics is kryptonite for the Washington Wizards is an understatement.

The Wizards simply can’t win at TD Garden. They haven’t done so in this year’s playoffs and didn’t do so during the regular season. They didn’t win in Boston during the 2015-16 season, nor the 2014-15 season. In the past three seasons, Washington has played eight road games against the Celtics, and all ended in losses — the latest delivered Wednesday night in a 123-101 Boston blowout in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals that gave the Celtics a 3-2 series lead.

The last time the Wizards won in Beantown? April 16, 2014. Barack Obama was still the president of the United States, the Golden State Warriors had yet to blow a 3-1 lead, and Boston’s present-day hero, the 5-foot-9, high-scoring Isaiah Thomas, was not yet a Celtic.

That same night in 2014, when the Wizards claimed a 118-102 victory over the Celtics to clinch the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Thomas played 17 minutes for the Sacramento Kings, scoring a meager four points in a 104-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Three months later, Thomas was traded to Phoenix. And at the February 2015 trade deadline, he became a Celtic.

The Suns have sent Isaiah Thomas to the Celtics for Marcus Thornton and the Cavs' 2016 first-round pick. (via @GoodmanESPN) — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2015

Kings will send Isaiah Thomas to Suns in sign-and-trade deal after reaching new 4-year, $28 million contract. » http://t.co/p38ZqJS0Bv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2014

Since that 2014 road win over Boston, here’s how the Wizards have stacked up at TD Garden:

After Boston’s win in Game 5, the series will tilt back to D.C. for a pivotal Game 6 on Friday. The Wizards still have a chance of making it out of the series to face the well-rested Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. But to do so, they’ll have to win not only Game 6 at the Verizon Center, but also a Game 7 at the one and only TD Garden. Ruh roh.