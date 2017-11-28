LeBron James, Dwyane Wade aren’t rocking with the Grizzlies’ firing of Fizdale

After only a season and 19 games as the Memphis Grizzlies head coach, David Fizdale was fired on Monday.

The Grizzlies canned Fizdale, who was known to fiercely stand up for his players, in the midst of an eight-game skid and internal friction.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news and discussed how forward Marc Gasol’s benching on Sunday in the team’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets was more than likely a contributing factor. Gasol, who signed a five-year, $110 million contract in 2015 and leads the team in points (19.1), rebounds (9.1) and assists (4.1), and Fizdale reportedly had a fractured relationship that had not been repaired leading up to Sunday’s benching.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Cavs guard Dwyane Wade were two of the most vocal dissenters of the move.

I need some answers. Feels like my man was a fall guy — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 27, 2017

Memphis has fired coach David Fizdale, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2017

Wade and James were both members of the Miami Heat teams on which Fizdale was the lead assistant coach.

LeBron says “everybody in the basketball world” was surprised by David Fizdale’s firing. pic.twitter.com/BjqL5vuFUe — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 28, 2017

And they weren’t the only people around the league to comment. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, asked about Fizdale’s firing, was confident he won’t be out of work for long, while other players co-signed James’ and Wade’s sentiments.

💯💯💯 — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) November 27, 2017

In the next few days, we’ll find out potential landing spots for Fizdale.