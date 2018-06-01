LeBron James’ Game 1 outfit and accessories cost more than $45,000

Up Next

    LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers before Game One of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on May 31, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
    Aaron Dodson By @aardodson

    OAKLAND, California — If you haven’t seen the outfit by now, you either live under a rock or don’t have a Twitter account. Because, before Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, LeBron James broke the internet when he pulled up to Oracle Arena in style.

    The leader of the Cleveland Cavaliers sported a tailored suit from New York designer Thom Browne. But the look he pieced together was far from what’s traditionally seen in the tunnels of pro basketball arenas. Instead of wearing slacks, James strolled through the Bay Area breeze in fitted shorts, which matched his charcoal jacket that he complemented with a white shirt and dark tie.

    James brought the shorts suit to life, and even NBA commissioner Adam Silver took notice. “I’m behind a podium, so you can’t see mine,” Silver joked of the shorts before the game. “You know, LeBron defines fashion. If LeBron is wearing shorts, it must be in.”

    Unlike Silver, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue didn’t find the humor in fielding questions about what his star player breaks out of his closet. “No comment,” Lue said of the ensemble that could’ve landed James in the rock band AC/DC.

    During the 2018 playoffs, the Cavaliers have been no strangers to donning suits. In fact, James gifted each one of his fellow players a collection of three suits as a way to create postseason continuity among the team — especially during road games. According to a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin during the Eastern Conference finals, each suit, and all its accoutrements (shirt, sweater, boots, etc.), cost approximately $5,700. But before he graced the court in the Finals for the first time, the King, of course, had to swag out a little harder than the rest of his squad.

    Down to his socks and shades, here’s a breakdown of the complete outfit James rocked into Game 1 — and the price that each piece of the look cost the King.

    Suit, tie and handkerchief — $2,590

    Oxford shirt — $330

    Backstrap shorts — $940

    Socks — $90

    Wingtip Boots — $1,290

    Alligator Bag — $41,000

    Jacques Marie Mage Molino Frames — $525

    Powerbeats wireless headphones — $199.95

    Grand total: $46,964.95. Moral of the story: Not all of us have pockets as deep as LeBron James’.

    Aaron Dodson is an associate editor at The Undefeated. Often mistaken for Aaron Dobson, formerly of the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, he was one letter away from being an NFL wide receiver.

