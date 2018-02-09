LeBron James must be singing the praises of trade deadline day

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 7, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

If there was a song that Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James should have blared on NBA trade deadline day, it is “Happy,” by Pharrell Williams.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman acquired guards George Hill, Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood and forward Larry Nance Jr. while trading away Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert and a 2018 first-round draft pack. But the Cavaliers also kept their coveted 2018 first-round pick acquired previously from the struggling Brooklyn Nets. With these moves, the Cavs got more athletic, younger and perhaps more attractive for James next summer, when he can become a free agent.

However, by trading Clarkson and Nance to the Cavs, the Los Angeles Lakers put themselves in position to clear enough salary cap space to sign two marquee free agents next summer. And who would be Lakers president Magic Johnson’s main target? James, of course, who happens to own two homes in Los Angeles and has been rumored to have interest in “The Lake Show.”

In other words, it’s a win-win for James, who probably felt happy and wanted to clap along because he felt like a room without a roof, as Williams would sing. With a wild trade deadline day on Thursday, The Undefeated takes a look at the songs that best fit the notable names of the moment.

Koby Altman, ‘Hustlin,’ Rick Ross

Comment: The Cavs general manager Altman added youth and talent to possibly breathe life back into his struggling team without trading his coveted first-round pick from Brooklyn. Even if the Cavs don’t get James to stay, no one can say that Altman didn’t make a great effort to persuade him otherwise.

Notable lyrics: “Talk about me because these suckers scared to talk about me/ Killers talkin’ bout me, it ain’t no talk about me/ It ain’t no walkin’ round me.”

Magic Johnson, ‘I Love L.A.,’ Randy Newman

Comment: Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka and his Lakers now have the ability to sign two marquee free agents next summer. There will be a lot of pressure on Johnson to score big in free agency with the big-market Lakers.

Notable lyrics: “From the South Bay to the Valley/ From the West Side to the East Side/ Everybody’s very happy. ‘Cause the sun is shining all the time/ Looks like another perfect day. I love L.A. We love it.”

DeAndre Jordan, ‘To Live and Die in L.A.,’ Tupac Shakur

Comment: Chris Paul is gone to the Houston Rockets. Blake Griffin is gone to the Detroit Pistons. DeAndre Jordan, who will be a free agent this summer, is still with the Clippers despite rumors he could be dealt.

Notable lyrics: “What you say about Los Angeles? /Still the only place for me that never rains in the sun/ And everybody got love/ To live and die in L.A., where every day we try to fatten our pocket.”

Emmanuel Mudiay, ‘New York, New York,’ Frank Sinatra

Comment: Emmanuel Mudiay probably had more frustration than success with the Denver Nuggets. But if the point guard can make it in New York, he can make it anywhere, and he should get a chance to play in Madison Square Garden.

Notable lyrics: “I am about to make a brand-new start of it. Right there in old New York. And you bet baby. If I can make it there, you know, I’m gonna make it just about anywhere.”

Larry Nance Jr., ‘Stuntin’ Like My Daddy,’ Birdman & Lil’ Wayne

Comment: Larry Nance Sr. is one of the greatest players in the history of the Cavaliers, who retired his No. 22 jersey. Hope Junior asks if he can wear his dad’s old number.

Notable lyrics: “And I be stuntin’ like my daddy, stuntin’ like my daddy, stuntin’ like my daddy, I be stuntin’ like my daddy. I’m da, young stunna, stuntin’ like my daddy, stuntin’ like my daddy, I be stuntin’ like my daddy.”

Derrick Rose, ‘Reunited,’ Peaches & Herb

Comment: Derrick Rose is expected to get bought out of his contract with the Utha Jazz after being traded from the Cavs. The 2011 NBA MVP could be in for a reunion with his former Chicago Bulls colleagues, coach Tom Thibodeau, guard Jimmy Butler and forward Taj Gibson, in Minnesota.

Notable lyrics: “I was a fool to ever leave your side. Me minus you is such a lonely ride. The breakup we had has made me lonesome and sad. I realize I love you cause I want you back, hey, hey.”

Isaiah Thomas, ‘Going Back to Cali,’ Notorious B.I.G.

Comment: Isaiah Thomas, who spent his first three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, is back in California playing for the Lakers. He should be able shoot the ball as much as he wants. But will I.T. get the appreciation he yearns for in L.A. with a new max contract?

Notable lyrics: “Case closed, suitcase filled with clothes. Linens and things, I begin things. People start to flash, 818’s, 213’s, 313’s, B.I.G.”

DwyAne Wade, ‘Homecoming,’ Kanye WesT

Comment: The greatest player in the history of the Miami Heat returns to Miami. It will be fitting that Dwyane “D-Wade” Wade finishes his career with the Heat. His wife, Gabrielle Union, tweeted that she can’t wait to return to Miami.

Notable lyric: “Do you think about me now and then? Do you think about me now and then? Now I’m coming home again. Maybe we can start again.”

Blake Griffin, ‘Miss Me,’ Drake and Lil’ Wayne

Comment: It is still stunning that the Clippers traded their previously touted greatest player of all time, Griffin, to the Pistons. Griffin will play the Clippers for the first time since the trade on Thursday night in Detroit.

Notable lyrics: “I know things have changed, since I used to be around more. I hope that ya miss me a little when I’m gone. Hope that you miss me a little when I’m gone.”