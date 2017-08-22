LeBron James and Octavia Spencer will team up for a series on Madam C.J. Walker

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots during practice and media availability as part of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 06, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers leader LeBron James is on a roll on and off the court. His endeavors in filmmaking keep expanding. Along with Maverick Carter, co-founder of their production company SpringHill Entertainment, James has signed on to produce a scripted drama showcasing the life of Madam C.J. Walker. Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures, The Help) is set to star in the role.

According to Variety, Netflix is interested in streaming the limited series but “had no comment on their involvement in the project.”

The series is derived from On Her Own Ground, a book written by Walker’s great-great granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles.

“I am really proud of this project and that SpringHill will be partnering with Octavia to tell this important story,” James said. “Every American should all know the story of Madam C.J. Walker. She was an innovator, entrepreneur, social activist and total game-changer whose story has been left out of the history books. I hope this project lives up to her legacy with a story that will educate and inspire.”

Born Sarah Breedlove in Delta, Louisiana, Madam C.J. Walker found her niche and became the first black female millionaire for her hair products. Walker experienced hair loss from a scalp condition, so she developed her own hair care products in 1905. She traveled the country promoting the line and holding demonstrations on how to use the products. She later developed Madame C.J. Walker Laboratories to manufacture cosmetics.

The film will align with SpringHill’s goal of creating compelling stories for television, features and digital. The company has been praised for its scripted series Survivor’s Remorse, now in its third season on Starz. The series is executive produced by James and Carter along with Mike O’Malley, Tom Werner and Paul Wachter.

Nicole Asher will write the script and is the co-executive producer of the series, while Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou and Black Nativity) will direct the pilot and executive produce.

“It’s so exciting for all of us to keep building SpringHill, see it mature and continue to find its voice. We are really focused on growing with authenticity and substance,” Carter said. “For us, this is totally about great stories and great partners. Partnering with Octavia to tell the story of Madam C.J. Walker is the ideal first project for SpringHill to take an important step into scripted drama.”

Variety also reports that Zero Gravity and Warner Bros. will partner on the production. Christine Holder and Mark Holder (through Zero Gravity), James and Carter (through SpringHill), and Spencer (through her production company Orit Entertainment) will all serve as executive producers.