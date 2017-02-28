Up Next
Mark Ingram, Saints teammates denied entry to London club
For being ‘too urban’
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram says that he and three of his teammates were denied entry to a London nightclub on Monday evening for being “too urban.”
Ingram, 27, alleged on Twitter that Cirque le Soir in Soho had stopped him, Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell and B.W. Webb, along with two others, from entering their premises despite having reservations.
Ingram detailed the reported encounter on his Twitter account.
On its website, Cirque le Soir says it’s “London’s most A-list club and decadent circus,” which includes Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West among its celebrity guests. Club officials had yet to return messages to Press Association Sport.
The Saints quartet were in London ahead of their trip later in the year, when they will face the Miami Dolphins at Wembley.
Ingram’s story brought responses from a number of other NFL players, many of whom are due to play in London next season, including Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson.
In a series of other tweets, Ingram emphasized that he has otherwise enjoyed his trip.
This story originally appeared on ESPN.com
Liner Notes
Press Association Sport contributed to this report.