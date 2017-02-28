Mark Ingram, Saints teammates denied entry to London club

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram says that he and three of his teammates were denied entry to a London nightclub on Monday evening for being “too urban.”

Ingram, 27, alleged on Twitter that Cirque le Soir in Soho had stopped him, Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell and B.W. Webb, along with two others, from entering their premises despite having reservations.

Ingram detailed the reported encounter on his Twitter account.

They told us they were "6 big guys" that are too "Urban" but nobody taller than 5'11!! 😂😂🤔🤔 cc:saints roster 😂😂😂😂 — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

On its website, Cirque le Soir says it’s “London’s most A-list club and decadent circus,” which includes Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West among its celebrity guests. Club officials had yet to return messages to Press Association Sport.

The Saints quartet were in London ahead of their trip later in the year, when they will face the Miami Dolphins at Wembley.

Ingram’s story brought responses from a number of other NFL players, many of whom are due to play in London next season, including Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson.

Not too urban for @NFL to have us performing over there tho 🤔 https://t.co/TV97FlGEyH — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 28, 2017

In a series of other tweets, Ingram emphasized that he has otherwise enjoyed his trip.

Nonetheless we all can't wait to play out here @NFLUK next season!!! Gonna be crazy experience and I'm excited about it! I ❤️ England! — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

Everyone in England has been amazing so far!!! This was our first #TooUrban encounter entire trip! I ❤️ England! #TooUrban https://t.co/QbmMtkWcza — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

