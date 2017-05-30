Maryland lacrosse’s Isaiah Davis-Allen has a holiday weekend to remember

Will Bonaparte #19 of the Maryland Terrapins runs on the field after winning the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship against Ohio State Buckeyes at Gillette Stadium on May 29, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

It took 15,330 days — or 42 years — but the Maryland men’s lacrosse team finally finished the season as the best collegiate team in the country. On Monday afternoon, the Terrapins won their third national championship, and first since 1975, with a 9-6 victory over Big Ten rival Ohio State at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This was Maryland’s third straight national championship game appearance — the Terrapins fell to Denver and North Carolina the past two years — and the ninth time the Terps played in the title game since their last victory.

For midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen, who played in his fourth consecutive final four, the weekend could not have been any better. He was selected by Annapolis’ Chesapeake Bayhawks in the second round with the 16th overall pick in the Major League Lacrosse draft on Sunday.

He rejoins former Terrapin teammates Niko Amato, Brian Phipps, Jesse Bernhardt and Charlie Raffa on the Bayhawks squad.

Before the weekend kicked off, Davis-Allen discussed setting a strong example for the boys of color he mentors in lacrosse. There is no better example for his lessons on resilience than winning the NCAA tournament after coming up short in back-to-back years.

The win on Monday completed a sweep for the school, as the previous day the Maryland women’s lacrosse team won its third national championship in four years.