Up Next
Maxine Waters is not the one to mess with, Bill O’Reilly
The Fox News host may have missed the memo but Black Twitter clapped back on the her behalf
If you aren’t a black woman, there are a few rules to know when discussing black women’s hair: Don’t touch it and don’t talk about it.
Fox News host Bill O’Reilly didn’t get the memo. During an early Tuesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, O’Reilly found himself at the middle of controversy again. After airing a clip of Maxine Water’s Monday speech where she spoke passionately about the alleged faux patriotism of supporters of President Donald Trump, the Fox host made disparaging comments about the senator’s hair, comparing it to a James Brown wig. He then cited her hair as the reason that he wasn’t paying attention to comments made in her speech.
In a statement released by Fox, O’Reilly apologized to the senator saying, “I said that again today on Fox & Friends, calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”
But despite the apology, the verdict on Twitter stands: Keep Maxine’s name out your mouth, Bill.