Up Next

Black Twitter

Maxine Waters is not the one to mess with, Bill O’Reilly

The Fox News host may have missed the memo but Black Twitter clapped back on the her behalf

Up Next From Culture

    Ranking member Maxine Waters, D-Calif., participates in the House Financial Services Committee meeting to organize for the 115th Congress on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
    By @Trudy_15

    If you aren’t a black woman, there are a few rules to know when discussing black women’s hair: Don’t touch it and don’t talk about it.

    Fox News host Bill O’Reilly didn’t get the memo. During an early Tuesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, O’Reilly found himself at the middle of controversy again. After airing a clip of Maxine Water’s Monday speech where she spoke passionately about the alleged faux patriotism of supporters of President Donald Trump, the Fox host made disparaging comments about the senator’s hair, comparing it to a James Brown wig. He then cited her hair as the reason that he wasn’t paying attention to comments made in her speech.

    In a statement released by Fox, O’Reilly apologized to the senator saying, “I said that again today on Fox & Friends, calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

    But despite the apology, the verdict on Twitter stands: Keep Maxine’s name out your mouth, Bill.

    Gertrude “Trudy” Joseph is a senior at UMass Amherst and intern with The Undefeated. She will probably be either the youngest “Gertrude” you will ever meet or the only “Gertrude” you will ever meet. From the birthplace of basketball (shout to the entire 413), Trudy believes the “Kobe System” is the single most important commercial of our time.

    This Story Tagged: Bill O'Reilly Black Twitter Fox News Maxine Waters