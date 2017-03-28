Maxine Waters is not the one to mess with, Bill O’Reilly

Ranking member Maxine Waters, D-Calif., participates in the House Financial Services Committee meeting to organize for the 115th Congress on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

If you aren’t a black woman, there are a few rules to know when discussing black women’s hair: Don’t touch it and don’t talk about it.

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly didn’t get the memo. During an early Tuesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, O’Reilly found himself at the middle of controversy again. After airing a clip of Maxine Water’s Monday speech where she spoke passionately about the alleged faux patriotism of supporters of President Donald Trump, the Fox host made disparaging comments about the senator’s hair, comparing it to a James Brown wig. He then cited her hair as the reason that he wasn’t paying attention to comments made in her speech.

In a statement released by Fox, O’Reilly apologized to the senator saying, “I said that again today on Fox & Friends, calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

But despite the apology, the verdict on Twitter stands: Keep Maxine’s name out your mouth, Bill.

Sean Spicer & Bill O'Reilly really showed their asses today w/ April Ryan & Maxine Waters..This isnt their 1950's..better recognize — RespectMyGame (@battletested5) March 28, 2017

Maxine Waters is an esteemed Black congresswoman voicing concerns about our country & you *choose* not to listen because of her hair? — ESSENCE (@Essence) March 28, 2017

April Ryan, HRC, Sally Yates, Elizabeth Warren, Maxine Waters-Strong smart independent women Don can't bully buy scare or silence. — Peggy Glynn (@pglynn61) March 28, 2017

Bill O'Reilly is an anti-intellectual bigot, but if we're discounting politicians on account of their hair: pic.twitter.com/c1qBOIiWyE — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) March 28, 2017

Bill O'Reilly can have a whole stadium of seats. That James Brown Wig remark was beyond insulting. — ESSENCE (@Essence) March 28, 2017

Bill O'Reilly re Maxine Waters.

Sean Spicer re April Ryan

Joe Walsh re Angela Rye. Crusty white men out-of-pocket all the way around today. — #ResistCapitalism (@Delo_Taylor) March 28, 2017

Hi. Bill O'Reilly is a piece of human garbage. Like most men, he has problems with women. Court documents prove it. -Management — Xavier (@Rev_Xavier) March 28, 2017

Note: @MaxineWaters is the most vocal opponent of Trump in Congress. Fox News is making a concerted effort to discredit & silence her. — April (@ReignOfApril) March 28, 2017