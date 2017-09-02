MEAC/SWAC Challenge kicks off HBCU schedule on ESPN

Bethune-Cookman receiver Jontavious Carter (4) sprints towards the end zone while Alcorn State defensive back Deago Sama chases on September 4, 2016 at Municipal Stadium in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for fans of black college football, and some of the most exciting historically black college and university (HBCU) games from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) are being brought to viewers this season on ESPN.

The schedule of televised games kicks off Sept. 3 with the 13th annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge, a matchup between South Carolina State University and Southern University at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game, which will serve as the Southern University Jaguars’ season opener, will air at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will also be streamed live through the WatchESPN app.

Twelve more MEAC and SWAC games will follow over the course of the season. The next game will be Sam Houston State vs. Prairie View A&M live at Panther Stadium on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Live games will alternate between ESPNU and ESPN3 each week and end with the televised SWAC Football Championship on Dec. 2.

Here’s the full schedule:

MEAC

Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. South Carolina State at North Carolina Central (Live on ESPNU)

Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Florida A&M (Live on ESPNU)

Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. Morgan State at South Carolina State (Live on ESPNU)

Oct. 14, 2 p.m. Hampton at Norfolk State (Live on ESPN3/tape-delayed on ESPNU)

Oct. 21, 1 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina A&T State (Live on ESPN3/tape-delayed on ESPNU)

Nov. 18, Time TBD Wild Card (Live on ESPN3/tape-delayed on ESPNU)

SWAC

Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. Sam Houston State at Prairie View A&M (Live on ESPNU)

Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. Alcorn State at Alabama State (Live on ESPNU)

Sept. 16, 5 p.m. Jackson State at Grambling (Live on ESPN3/tape-delayed on ESPNU)

Oct. 28, Time TBD Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (Magic City Classic — Live on ESPN3/tape-delayed on ESPNU)

Nov. 18, Time TBD, Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (Florida Classic – ESPN3/ESPN Classic Live)

Dec. 2, Time TBD, SWAC Football Championship (Live on ESPNU)