Michelle Obama tells Oprah Winfrey all about the Obamas’ White House exit

First lady Michelle Obama is interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House on Dec. 14.

The countdown to the Obamas officially exiting the White House is on. And while it can be deemed as bittersweet for some, first lady Michelle Obama said she thinks her husband’s administration achieved the hope he desired.

“Yes, I do. Because we feel the difference now,” Obama said, “Now we are feeling what not having hope feels like, you know. Hope is necessary. It is a necessary concept. What do you give your kids if you can’t give them hope?”

In an hourlong interview with Oprah Winfrey that ran on CBS Monday night, Obama explained her journey as first lady in an array of topics. Videos, photos and other memories of the first family graced televisions of viewers throughout the special. Winfrey has been a political supporter of President Barack Obama and is considered a friend of the Obama family.

The interview, filmed in the White House, was filled with camaraderie of a serious nature with an honest flair. The first lady touched on her emotional remarks on the campaign trail during which she supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Obama said she and the president are “joy masters.”

Winfrey inquired about her comment during her speech, “When they go low, we go high,” and Obama said the phrase was her “modeling to the next generation.”

“So if we want maturity, we have to be mature,” Obama said. “If we want a nation that feels hopeful, then we have to speak in hopeful terms. … We have to model what we want.”

“And that’s what you’re saying you’re doing?” Winfrey asked.

“Yes,” Obama replied.

During the special, Obama revealed that she does not plan to run for any office.

“No … no, no,” and if the Democratic Party is talking about it, “I’m not talking back. People don’t really understand how hard this is,” she said. “It’s not something that you cavalierly just sort of ask a family to do again.”

The first lady shared that she and President Obama will support Donald Trump. “No matter how we felt going into it, it is important for the health of this nation that we support the commander in chief.”