Minnesota Vikings COO Kevin Warren honored by Texas Southern

Kevin Warren, the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings, will be honored by Texas Southern University during Super Bowl weekend with the school’s inaugural Pioneer Award.

Warren, the first African-American COO in NFL history, will receive the award on Feb. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Proceeds from the event will go toward TSU’s Graduation Success Scholarship fund to assist students who are in their final semester of class work.

Warren is the league’s highest-ranking executive on the business side of a team. He has been with the NFL for 18 seasons and the Vikings for 12. He was promoted to COO in February 2015 and was involved in the design, business, legal and operational aspects of the construction of U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings’ new stadium, which opened in July 2016.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the inaugural Texas Southern University Pioneer Award,” Warren said in a statement. “I am keenly aware of the sacrifices others made before me to give me the opportunity to work and excel in the National Football League … I will do my best to honor Texas Southern University and this award on a daily basis and continue to work hard in the National Football League, for the Vikings, for my family and for my community.”

The school plans to make the award an annual event during Super Bowl weekend.