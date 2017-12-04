‘My Cause My Cleats’: The top 24 Week 13 customs — and why players wore them

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker wears his My Cause My Cleats shoes

Week 13 in the National Football League, at least since last season, is all about creativity, customization and cause. Through the “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, which the league started in 2016, players can bend uniform guidelines and wear cleats designed to represent a cause of their choice.

Typically, players are only allowed to wear custom-painted kicks during pregame warm-ups. Then switch to uniform footwear while the game clock is rolling. But in Week 13, flashy cleats in vibrant colors, featuring unique illustrations and messages, are the norm. Athletes all across the NFL, from every position group, commission the hottest designers in the sneaker game to create the perfect pair of cleats for their cause. This year, around 1,000 players reportedly took part in the initiative, and after games ended, select cleats were sold at auction, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting causes such as the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, Colin Kaepernick’s #KnowYourRightsCamp, Habitat for Humanity, autism, POW and MIA families, anti-bullying, social justice and criminal justice reform, the Trayvon Martin Foundation and more.

“This weekend, you’ll really see the impact art has had on the NFL,” Los Angeles artist Troy Cole, aka Kickasso, tweeted before Sunday’s games. Last season, he designed every pair of New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s anticipated pregame cleats. “Art is a powerful way to tell a story #MyCauseMyCleats.”

Here are The Undefeated’s top 24 “My Cause My Cleats” customs, along with the players who wore them, the causes they supported and the artistic geniuses who brought charitable creativity to life.

Chidobe Awuzie, Cornerback, Dallas Cowboys

In 2014, 276 girls were kidnapped in Nigeria.. 2017 & more than 100 still in captivity. In Africa, issues rarely get attention or resolved. W Libya slave trade going on and girls still missing, I wanted to bring awareness & honor efforts for change in Africa. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/py4HrI7IDt — Chido (@ChidobeAwuzie) December 1, 2017

Cause: #BringBackOurGirls campaign

Joe Barksdale, Offensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

Cause: Fender Music Foundation

Designer: DeJesus Custom Footwear Inc.

Michael Bennett, Defensive End, Seattle Seahawks

Cause: National League of POW/MIA Families

A.J. Bouye, Cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cause: American Cancer Society

Designer: Kickasso

Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Showing my support for Cynthia Brown #freeCynthiaBrown #sarakruzan #stopsexualabuse A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:43am PST

Cause: RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)

Designer: Corey Pane

Kurt Coleman, Safety, Carolina Panthers

Cause: Levine Children’s Hospital

Designer: Ryan Bare, SR Customs

Mike Daniels, defensive end, Green Bay Packers

A lot of kids experience being bullied; with #MyCauseMyCleats I want to raise more awareness on this issue. I'm asking you all to join me in putting an end to bullying!#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/JsXpjysPQU — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) November 28, 2017

Cause: Anti-bullying

Designer: SolesBySir

Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings

Cause: American Heart Association

Designer: Mache Customs

DeSean Jackson, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

✊🏾💪🏾#mycausemycleats @bhcrusade @solesbysir A post shared by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on Nov 29, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Cause: Brotherhood Crusade

Designer: SolesBySir

Malcolm Jenkins, Safety, Philadelphia Eagles

#MyCauseMyCleats brought to you by the 6th grade class at @JubileePHL1977 highlighting the fight for Justice and Equality! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 #PlayersCoalition pic.twitter.com/1VKKyOrjUk — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) November 28, 2017

Cause: Social Justice and Criminal Justice Reform, Players Coalition

Designer: Sixth-grade class at Jubilee School, Illustrative Cre8ions

Eddie Lacy, Running Back, Seattle Seahawks

National disasters leave families homeless, helpless, hopeless & in poverty. I’ve been there & it’s not fun. It took us yrs to rebuild from Hurricane Katrina & that’s why Sunday, I’m rocking my cleats for the millions fighting to restore & rebuild #MyCauseMyCleats #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/4NQnH5ItUY — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) November 28, 2017

Cause: International Relief Teams, Hurricane Katrina

Designer: Bizon Customs

Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins

M.M.Z #mycausemycleats A post shared by Jarvis Landry (@juice_landry) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Cause: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback, New Orleans Saints

Cause: Social injustices and honoring close friend Dayton Williams, who was shot and killed in 2010 in Euclid, Ohio.

Rishard Matthews, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans

I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Cause: Colin Kaepernick, Know Your Rights Camp

Designer: SolesBySir

Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle, Tampa Bay buccaneers

Thank you @nfl and @tbbuccaneers for this opportunity to show who we are and where our hearts are at. Preciate @thehulfishproject for the design. #mycausemycleats A post shared by Gerald McCoy (@geraldini93) on Nov 29, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Cause: “The Life of a Single Mom”

Designer: The Hulfish Project

Eric Reid, Safety, San Francisco 49ers

"We must give those who are voiceless in our society a voice & help them to become positive leaders."@E_Reid35's #MyCauseMyCleats supporting @yourrightscamp pic.twitter.com/M4yldWrT0o — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 2, 2017

😩😩😩🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 Repost @e_reid35 – Can’t wait to rock my cleats supporting @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp! Each emoji represents a topic covered in his camp to educate youth from marginalized communities. #MyCauseMyCleats

Gavel = Legal Rights When… https://t.co/x4YCUDz9ai pic.twitter.com/vB27pyJaEj — KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) December 1, 2017

Cause: Colin Kaepernick, Know Your Rights Camp

Designer: Tragik MCMXCIII

A’shawn Robinson, Defensive Tackle, Detroit Lions

Proud to wear these for #MyCauseMyCleats on Sunday to help raise awareness for Leukemia and Down Syndrome. Let’s all work together to lend a helping hand where we can! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/lRAbIZh60n — Ashawn Robinson (@AshawnRobinson) December 2, 2017

Cause: Leukemia patients

Jaylon Smith, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

My cleats represent the many different dynamics of Autism. I wanted to reflect that & raise awareness through this year's #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/A83JvniZww — Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) November 28, 2017

Cause: Autism

Designer: The Hulfish Project

Torrey Smith, Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

Close up 📷 @kreativecustomkicks @dezcustomz #mycausemycleats A post shared by Torrey Smith (@torreysmithwr) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Cause: Torrey Smith Family Fund, Show Your Soft Side, Players Coalition, NO More Campaign

Designer: Kreative Custom Kicks, Dez Customz

Shane Vereen, Running Back, New York Giants

Cause: Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

Designer: Kickasso

Anthony Walker, Linebacker, Indianapolis Colts

Decided To Honor & Support #TrayvonMartinFoundation For Week 13 #MyCauseMyCleats . North Dade Bulldogs Forever ❗️ pic.twitter.com/hVsbvbJkz1 — Anthony Walker Jr. (@__AWalkJr) November 29, 2017

Cause: Trayvon Martin Foundation

Designer: Desmond J. Jones, Art is Dope

Deshaun Watson, Quarterback, Houston Texans

Cause: Habitat for Humanity

Designer: 5-year-old twins Kayla and Jakwan; Evan Melnyk, Nike

Russell Wilson, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

Honored to work with @KateNeckel and Dash Tsai for #MyCauseMyCleats. Read the full story on this year's cleats on TraceMe https://t.co/94TdxAlJat pic.twitter.com/0H0TUpdcao — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 28, 2017

Cause: Why Not You Foundation

Designer: Kate Neckel and Dash Tsai

Daryl Worley, Cornerback, Carolina Panthers

Cause: CeaseFirePA

Designer: SR Customs