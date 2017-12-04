Up Next
‘My Cause My Cleats’: The top 24 Week 13 customs — and why players wore them
Reppin’ everything from the American Cancer Society to the Trayvon Martin Foundation to Kaepernick
Week 13 in the National Football League, at least since last season, is all about creativity, customization and cause. Through the “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, which the league started in 2016, players can bend uniform guidelines and wear cleats designed to represent a cause of their choice.
Typically, players are only allowed to wear custom-painted kicks during pregame warm-ups. Then switch to uniform footwear while the game clock is rolling. But in Week 13, flashy cleats in vibrant colors, featuring unique illustrations and messages, are the norm. Athletes all across the NFL, from every position group, commission the hottest designers in the sneaker game to create the perfect pair of cleats for their cause. This year, around 1,000 players reportedly took part in the initiative, and after games ended, select cleats were sold at auction, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting causes such as the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, Colin Kaepernick’s #KnowYourRightsCamp, Habitat for Humanity, autism, POW and MIA families, anti-bullying, social justice and criminal justice reform, the Trayvon Martin Foundation and more.
“This weekend, you’ll really see the impact art has had on the NFL,” Los Angeles artist Troy Cole, aka Kickasso, tweeted before Sunday’s games. Last season, he designed every pair of New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s anticipated pregame cleats. “Art is a powerful way to tell a story #MyCauseMyCleats.”
Here are The Undefeated’s top 24 “My Cause My Cleats” customs, along with the players who wore them, the causes they supported and the artistic geniuses who brought charitable creativity to life.
Chidobe Awuzie, Cornerback, Dallas Cowboys
In 2014, 276 girls were kidnapped in Nigeria.. 2017 & more than 100 still in captivity. In Africa, issues rarely get attention or resolved. W Libya slave trade going on and girls still missing, I wanted to bring awareness & honor efforts for change in Africa. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/py4HrI7IDt
— Chido (@ChidobeAwuzie) December 1, 2017
Cause: #BringBackOurGirls campaign
Joe Barksdale, Offensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers
Cause: Fender Music Foundation
Designer: DeJesus Custom Footwear Inc.
Michael Bennett, Defensive End, Seattle Seahawks
Excited to reveal my cleats, but even more honored to represent @POWMIAFamilies1 this year for #MyCauseMyCleats. #MCMC #youarenotforgotten https://t.co/VETxuNlcKy pic.twitter.com/cMEOsIYIwc
— Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) November 28, 2017
Cause: National League of POW/MIA Families
A.J. Bouye, Cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars
At an early age, @AJBOUYE21 lost his mother to cancer.
On Sunday, he'll wear cleats with her name.@AmericanCancer #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/i9UW5w6jVN
— #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) November 28, 2017
Cause: American Cancer Society
Designer: Kickasso
Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
Cause: RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)
Designer: Corey Pane
Kurt Coleman, Safety, Carolina Panthers
Kurt Coleman had kids from @LevineChildrens design his #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/THa2yobEGq
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 28, 2017
Meet the kid designers behind Kurt Coleman's #MyCauseMyCleats
🎨: https://t.co/2iZQKRfouk pic.twitter.com/8c1McZuk1e
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 1, 2017
Cause: Levine Children’s Hospital
Designer: Ryan Bare, SR Customs
Mike Daniels, defensive end, Green Bay Packers
A lot of kids experience being bullied; with #MyCauseMyCleats I want to raise more awareness on this issue. I'm asking you all to join me in putting an end to bullying!#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/JsXpjysPQU
— Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) November 28, 2017
Be a hero, not a bully.@Mike_Daniels76 talks about his #MyCauseMyCleats 👟 for this Sunday.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/MXkWxdSJFw
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2017
Cause: Anti-bullying
Designer: SolesBySir
Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings
.@stefondiggs will wear these cleats on Sunday to help raise awareness for @American_Heart.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/TMLd5EEBwQ
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 1, 2017
Cause: American Heart Association
Designer: Mache Customs
DeSean Jackson, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cause: Brotherhood Crusade
Designer: SolesBySir
Malcolm Jenkins, Safety, Philadelphia Eagles
#MyCauseMyCleats brought to you by the 6th grade class at @JubileePHL1977 highlighting the fight for Justice and Equality! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 #PlayersCoalition pic.twitter.com/1VKKyOrjUk
— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) November 28, 2017
Cause: Social Justice and Criminal Justice Reform, Players Coalition
Designer: Sixth-grade class at Jubilee School, Illustrative Cre8ions
Eddie Lacy, Running Back, Seattle Seahawks
National disasters leave families homeless, helpless, hopeless & in poverty. I’ve been there & it’s not fun. It took us yrs to rebuild from Hurricane Katrina & that’s why Sunday, I’m rocking my cleats for the millions fighting to restore & rebuild #MyCauseMyCleats #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/4NQnH5ItUY
— Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) November 28, 2017
Cause: International Relief Teams, Hurricane Katrina
Designer: Bizon Customs
Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins
Cause: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback, New Orleans Saints
Cleats: @shonrp2
Cause: Social Injustices#MyCauseMyCleats #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/tTPm5Fekv8
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 1, 2017
Cause: Social injustices and honoring close friend Dayton Williams, who was shot and killed in 2010 in Euclid, Ohio.
Rishard Matthews, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans
I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾
Cause: Colin Kaepernick, Know Your Rights Camp
Designer: SolesBySir
Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle, Tampa Bay buccaneers
Cause: “The Life of a Single Mom”
Designer: The Hulfish Project
Eric Reid, Safety, San Francisco 49ers
"We must give those who are voiceless in our society a voice & help them to become positive leaders."@E_Reid35's #MyCauseMyCleats supporting @yourrightscamp pic.twitter.com/M4yldWrT0o
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 2, 2017
😩😩😩🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 Repost @e_reid35 – Can’t wait to rock my cleats supporting @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp! Each emoji represents a topic covered in his camp to educate youth from marginalized communities. #MyCauseMyCleats
Gavel = Legal Rights When… https://t.co/x4YCUDz9ai pic.twitter.com/vB27pyJaEj
— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) December 1, 2017
Cause: Colin Kaepernick, Know Your Rights Camp
Designer: Tragik MCMXCIII
A’shawn Robinson, Defensive Tackle, Detroit Lions
Proud to wear these for #MyCauseMyCleats on Sunday to help raise awareness for Leukemia and Down Syndrome. Let’s all work together to lend a helping hand where we can! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/lRAbIZh60n
— Ashawn Robinson (@AshawnRobinson) December 2, 2017
👟: In support of Leukemia patients pic.twitter.com/dAsD6zLfsq
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 2, 2017
Cause: Leukemia patients
Jaylon Smith, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys
My cleats represent the many different dynamics of Autism. I wanted to reflect that & raise awareness through this year's #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/A83JvniZww
— Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) November 28, 2017
Cause: Autism
Designer: The Hulfish Project
Torrey Smith, Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles
Cause: Torrey Smith Family Fund, Show Your Soft Side, Players Coalition, NO More Campaign
Designer: Kreative Custom Kicks, Dez Customz
Shane Vereen, Running Back, New York Giants
Check out the #MyCauseMyCleats designs the #NYGiants will be wearing today for #NYGvsOAK.
📰 » https://t.co/tX8vyQGzfK pic.twitter.com/0jdCOG1m5n
— New York Giants (@Giants) December 3, 2017
Cause: Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles
Designer: Kickasso
Anthony Walker, Linebacker, Indianapolis Colts
Decided To Honor & Support #TrayvonMartinFoundation For Week 13 #MyCauseMyCleats . North Dade Bulldogs Forever ❗️ pic.twitter.com/hVsbvbJkz1
— Anthony Walker Jr. (@__AWalkJr) November 29, 2017
Cause: Trayvon Martin Foundation
Designer: Desmond J. Jones, Art is Dope
Deshaun Watson, Quarterback, Houston Texans
When it came to @deshaunwatson's #MyCauseMyCleats, it was an easy choice. pic.twitter.com/YeK7ja6hae
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 2, 2017
Cause: Habitat for Humanity
Designer: 5-year-old twins Kayla and Jakwan; Evan Melnyk, Nike
Russell Wilson, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
Honored to work with @KateNeckel and Dash Tsai for #MyCauseMyCleats. Read the full story on this year's cleats on TraceMe https://t.co/94TdxAlJat pic.twitter.com/0H0TUpdcao
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 28, 2017
.@DangeRussWilson will support @WhyNotYouFDN to empower change in the world. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/kHdAliIEYO
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 2, 2017
Cause: Why Not You Foundation
Designer: Kate Neckel and Dash Tsai
Daryl Worley, Cornerback, Carolina Panthers
My Cause My Cleats This pair was done for @dworley7 _ bringing awareness to gun violence and representing his hometown of Philadelphia. (👉🏼scroll for more pictures) Check out my website for more information on their foundation and all the other foundations/causes that are being supported through my work. #gunviolence #mycausemycleats ——————————————— Email for a quote on custom work. 🔵🔴sneakerreplaycustoms@gmail.com🔴🔵 #customcleats #angelusdirect #kickbait #coolestcleats #panthers #keeppounding #nicekicks #kickss_on_fireee #sneakerfiles #customizerdepot #kicksonfire
Cause: CeaseFirePA
Designer: SR Customs