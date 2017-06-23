Naomi Bradley writes books to encourage early reading

Former classroom educator and mom Naomi Bradley left the classroom to home-school her children and is now promoting an early-reading process for children.

Bradley, who lives in Atlanta with her husband, Walter, and children Love, Charles, Faith and Hope, began teaching techniques on how to read with her firstborn daughter, Love, when she was 22 months old. Bradley has written a parenting book called Reading At One and also started her own private learning center called Love Bradley Academy in Atlanta.

After the release of Reading at One in 2015, Bradley released The Big Book of Beginner Reading Stories. She designed the book because she noticed there was a lack of reading and literacy-promoting instructional material with black characters. According to Bradley, who has a master’s degree in education, the self-esteem of a child is developed by the age of 3, so it is imperative that students see themselves in their reading materials early in life.

Bradley is also the author of the rhyming bedtime story Goodnight Princess, which has an English and a Spanish version. Her latest book, Aaron Knows About Africa, details historical facts about seven African countries.

All of her titles can be found on WeBuyBlack.com, Amazon and Kindle.