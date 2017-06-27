NBA Awards show is the talk of Twitter

(L-R) Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison, Andre Roberson, Taj Gibson, Enes Kanter, and Victor Oladipo speak onstage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live on TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York, New York.

The NBA and its fans on Twitter have made it their mission to see to it that the league receives year-round coverage, even during its “offseason.” (Is it really an offseason with so much breaking news in the two weeks since the NBA Finals concluded?)

On Monday, the league maximized this no-days-off attitude by announcing the All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams just after noon and finishing off the day with Drake hosting the league’s inaugural NBA Awards ceremony.

Here are some of the news and the best social posts on the NBA’s big Monday:

"This is a testament to guys that are underestimated…" Malcolm Brogdon accepts the 2016-17 KIA NBA Rookie of the Year Award! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/7jM8hjiNaA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017

Malcolm Brogdon: 1st player who wasn't a first-round pick to win NBA Rookie of the Year in common-draft era (via @eliassports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 27, 2017

Malcolm Brogdon showed the value of taking NBA-ready college players later in draft this year. Five-year kid at UVA, who worked his ass off — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 27, 2017

2017 NBA Rookie of the Year award voting pic.twitter.com/0J0JganXRy — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 27, 2017

nah it's all love tho congrats to Malcolm Brogdon on his ROY award. pic.twitter.com/vVKyMWPnPf — mauriice (@tallmaurice) June 27, 2017

Here is a story from earlier this season in @TheUndefeated on 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. https://t.co/btebPLqQv8 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 27, 2017

Dropping heat from 30 feet. Eric Gordon is your 6th Man of the Year #CourtGods pic.twitter.com/jRsa3nmV8d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 27, 2017

Eric Gordon: first Rockets player to win Sixth Man of the Year. pic.twitter.com/wYIODT262G — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 27, 2017

NBA Sixth Man award voting pic.twitter.com/AK39uaP643 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 27, 2017

"My peers voted for this award. That means a lot, to be respected among those guys." @KembaWalker 🔛 Sportsmanship #NBAAwards (🎥:@nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/FSgnFokfwv — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 27, 2017

John Wall when he sees Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/v9Or2MSm5i — k a y (@SportsUnicorn) June 27, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA's Most Improved Player.

He could become the best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/ZMvGttFf8n — Cycle (@bycycle) June 27, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes from "NBA Most Mispronounced Name" to "NBA Most Improved Player"!! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/1bZy1y7GHL — Bango (@BucksBango) June 27, 2017

The 2017 Most Improved Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo! pic.twitter.com/GQKB4zD54u — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 27, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first Bucks player to win Most Improved Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/wZuFLd88vz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 27, 2017

Over here debating who would u rather start ur team with Karl Towns Anthony Davis or Giannis antetokounmpo I got Towns — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 20, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Bucks' 1st all-defensive team selection since Alvin Robertson in 1991. That's 3 years before Giannis was born. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) June 26, 2017

Some players just want to watch the court burn.

Draymond Green is the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/KaTmcpdKYX — Cycle (@bycycle) June 27, 2017

Draymond Green hits the red carpet in shorts pic.twitter.com/x2K3X45H9O — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017

If you're looking for the hard evidence in a "Rudy Gobert or Draymond Green" Defensive Player of the Year debate… pic.twitter.com/tG64JD002x — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) June 27, 2017

draymond green done licked his finger & rubbed the back of his ankles at least 10x during this event pic.twitter.com/OvXsA2XaNN — Price. (@Priceverson) June 27, 2017

Very well-deserved. Former Thunder assistant coach Monty Williams receives first #SagerStrong Award. pic.twitter.com/Csr6Y0XmyD — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 27, 2017

Monty Williams a better human being than all of us. Incredible. — Jordan Ramirez (@JRAM_91) June 27, 2017

If you ever handle a single day the way Monty Williams handled that day, you've done well. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 27, 2017

It goes without saying, but bravo Craig Sager. & bravo Monty Williams, who meant a lot to OKC in his brief tenure #SagerStrong — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) June 27, 2017

You know when you hear someone speak & see their character & immediately know they're a better human than you? Monty Williams is that dude — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) June 27, 2017

Monty Williams is just simply a spectacular human being. Someone to truly admire, and want to be like. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 27, 2017

"This is about family. This is about your NBA family."@TurnerSportsEJ welcomes Monty Williams to the stage w/ a special message #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/m01SODoCQf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017

Monty Williams tries to find clarity after the tragic passing of wife Ingrid. (by @SI_ChrisBallard) https://t.co/h2xuQLeSUd pic.twitter.com/xLztuDm9h4 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 27, 2017

Giving the first ever #SagerStrong award to Monty Williams makes this a bigger honor for all future recipients. What a man. #NBAAwards — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) June 27, 2017

(2008) 9 years ago today, Russell Westbrook was chosen 4th overall by the Seattle Supersonics. pic.twitter.com/LNl3QVQSGS — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) June 27, 2017

Back in OKC, the Devon Tower salutes Russell Westbrook (via @KOCOdamonlane): pic.twitter.com/MFBF7W0l8N — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 27, 2017

Here's Russ' speech via @NBAonTNT. Russell Westbrook showing the side of Russell Westbrook non-OKC don't see. pic.twitter.com/f9kf2aNzPB — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) June 27, 2017

Russell Westbrook … first MVP in the NBA from a sub-50-win team since Moses Malone in 1981-82. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

NBA MVP voting results pic.twitter.com/AspckhVVS3 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 27, 2017

Russ is also an MVP when it comes to postgame press conferences #NBAAwards https://t.co/3KhKaLlim0 — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) June 27, 2017