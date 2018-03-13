Up Next
The Undefeated’s 2018 NBA draft unheralded prospects
Players you should keep an eye on in the NCAA tournament and NIT
The 2018 NCAA tournament will be highlighted by such well-known freshman stars as Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Michael Porter, Jaren Jackson, Trae Young and Collin Sexton. But what about the NBA prospects who aren’t getting all the hype but will draw the attention of the scouts?
With the NCAA tournament and NIT starting this week, here are some prospects you should get to know better if you’re an NBA fan, according to some NBA scouts who talked to The Undefeated for this story.
“These are guys that have an interesting NBA upside that the average NBA fan might not know much about,” one longtime NBA scout said. “These are guys that are moving themselves into the first round and up the draft. Everyone knows about Deandre Ayton or Marvin Bagley. These are some guys that the average fan might not know, but the NBA scout and the college coaches know this guy.”
The Undefeated’s 2018 NBA draft unheralded prospects in the NCAA tournament and NIT:
Mikal Bridges, Villanova
Position: Guard-forward
Height/weight: 6-7, 210 pounds
Class: Junior
NBA scout’s comment: “Above-average shooter with range. Better in spot situations. Average skill set. Decent athlete who uses his length to his advantage. Can guard multiple positions.”
Mike Daum, South Dakota State
Position: Forward
Height/weight: 6-9, 250 pounds
Class: Junior
NBA scout’s comment: “Daum is a typical stretch forward-center who can score. He is a proven scorer who has NBA 3-point range and a solid post game as well.”
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Position: Forward
Height/weight: 6-11, 234 pounds
Class: Freshman
NBA scout’s comment: “May have improved more than any freshman from November to March. He is very athletic and also a shot-blocker.”
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky
Position: Point guard
Height/weight: 6-6, 180 pounds
Class: Freshman
NBA scout’s comment: “Tall Canadian point guard that can score and pass. He has impressive positional length and quickness. The problem is he often gets overpowered by stronger defenders.”
Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
Position: Forward
Height/weight: 6-8, 225 pounds
Class: Sophomore
NBA scout’s comment: “The Japan native has unlimited potential. Still learning the game … great body and solid athleticism.”
Aaron Holiday, UCLA
Position: Guard
Height/weight: 6-1, 185 pounds
Class: Junior
NBA scout’s comment: “Folks are sleeping on how good the brother of Jrue and Justin is. Unlimited potential.”
De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
Position: Guard
Height/weight: 6-7, 222 pounds
Class: Freshman
NBA scout’s comment: “Hunter is very long and athletic. He should really stay around another year, but there is buzz around him because of his ability to defend and attack from the wing.”
Chandler Hutchison, Boise State
Position: Guard-forward
Height/weight: 6-7, 197 pounds
Class: Senior
NBA scout’s comment: “He is a very smooth point forward. He needs to improve his shooting.”
John Petty, Alabama
Position: Guard
Height/weight: 6-5, 195 pounds
Class: Freshman
NBA scout’s comment: “Petty is a wing who can shoot the ball and plays a position that everyone is looking for as a 3-pointer and defend guy. He has solid ballhandling skills and can compete.”
Jontay Porter, Missouri
Position: Forward
Height/weight: 6-11, 240 pounds
Class: Freshman
NBA scout’s comment: “Michael Porter’s younger brother reclassified and should still be in high school. Right now, he is a 3-point shooter and a rebounder. Hearing the Porters are both going pro.”
Landry Shamet, Wichita State
Position: Point guard
Height/weight: 6-4, 180 pounds
Class: Sophomore
NBA scout’s comment: “Tall point guard with excellent passing vision. He needs to become a more consistent shooter.”
Khyri Thomas, Creighton
Position: Guard
Height/weight: 6-3, 210 pounds
Class: Junior
NBA scout’s comment: “Great defender. A two-time Big East Conference Defender of the Year. His offense is improving.”
Jarred Vanderbilt, Kentucky
Position: Forward
Height/weight: 6-9, 214 pounds
Position: Freshman
NBA scout’s comment: “He is a freshman who missed the first half of the season due to a foot injury. The multiposition player does everything well but shoot.”
Lonnie Walker, Miami
Position: Shooting guard
Height/weight: 6-4, 200
Position: Freshman
NBA scout’s comment: “He is an explosive athlete. He has had big improvement in his jump shot that has helped him create his own shot over people. A little wild and out of control.”