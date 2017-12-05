Giannis MVP Watch: Bucks vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, goes to the basket past Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (0) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

If you’re new to this series, read our previous entries about Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP candidacy (Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV).

What did he do?

40 points, nine rebounds, four assists and 12 made free throws on 58.3 percent shooting in a 111-100 loss at the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Did he dunk on someone?

Celtics center Aron Baynes must owe Antetokounmpo some money, because this is getting ridiculous. Boston and Milwaukee have played three times this year and Antetokounmpo has tried to murder the big man no less than five times. In Game 1, Antetokounmpo caught a lob practically on Baynes’ back:

Giannis just dominated Aron Baynes. Australia has now declared war on Greece in retaliation pic.twitter.com/FuiHyq0N7P — #Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) October 19, 2017

And that was after Antetokounmpo two-hand power slammed it in Baynes’ face like Shaquille O’Neal:

In Game 2, Antetokounmpo should’ve been indicted right then and there for what he tried to do:

Giannis’in Baynes’i öldürme girişimi şimdilik sonuçsuz kaldı pic.twitter.com/4El242UU0t — NBA Günlükleri (@NBAGunlukleri) October 27, 2017

And on Monday, Antetokounmpo went for the Paul Manafort special of federal charges. First, the attempt:

Giannis trying to dunk Baynes into another galaxy is my new favorite NBA spinoff pic.twitter.com/xcua8tknQY — Agent of NBA Chaos (@World_Wide_Wob) December 5, 2017

And then the actual crime:

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was feeling left out, and Antetokounmpo was in the giving mood. Smart did not … *puts on shades* … make a smart decision:

It looks like Giannis paused in mid air for this poster. Jeeze. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/JoZrkJbVUq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2017

Did he make a crazy play?

There were two. For the first play, Antetokounmpo got out on the fast break, caught the pass at midcourt, took his one and only dribble five feet behind the 3-point line, launched himself just inside the free-throw line, and finger-rolled it in with Smart – back for seconds – right below him. Antetokounmpo essentially converted a layup from half court.

One dribble from half court to the bucket. 😳 pic.twitter.com/EdgEW0fT2f — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 5, 2017

Then #ThoseGuys came out of their basement to call the play a “travel.” I am tired of #YouPeople who call out travels in NBA games. Go enjoy a Gonzaga game that ends in a 55-51 score if you want to watch “real” basketball so much.

Anywho, earlier in the game Antetokounmpo bullied Celtics guard Jaylen Brown in the paint, caught his own rebound over Baynes (poor guy) after a miss and then dunked it in Baynes’ face (Antetokounmpo should be deported, now that I think about it).

The Greek Freak gets the BOARD & SLAMS it!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/hJtX3fV5Sy — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 5, 2017

What was his MVP moment?

When I created “Giannis MVP Watch” earlier this season, I made one stipulation that the Bucks had to win to make the post. Monday night was an exception. With the Celtics up by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, Antetokounmpo went into a zone, scoring half (16) of the team’s 32 points in the period. Through sheer force and determination, Antetokounmpo cut the lead to seven, but stamina got him in the end (39 minutes), and the Bucks eventually lost by 11. This was his third 40-plus point game of the season, which leads all players – including MVP front-runners LeBron James and James Harden.